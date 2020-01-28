Off the Beaten Vine: Part 2

We’re back this week with the conclusion of our glass-by-glass trip around the globe. I hope you all had the opportunity to try some of the wines mentioned last week for yourself.

Picking up where we left off, we’ve landed in Italy, the land of incredible food wine. One grape that tends to get looked over as a single varietal is Corvina. This guy earned his chops being blended with Corvinone and Rondinella to create the famous Amarone, but isn’t as popular on its own. I find it lovely. It’s spicy on the nose with hints of vanilla and cherries. Because of the gentle rounded tannins, this wine is an easy drinker, with or without food.

I can’t mention Amarone without bringing some attention to Ripasso, it’s lesser known child. If you love the big, bold flavor of Amarone but not such a fan of the big, bold cost, Ripasso is your ticket. Amarone is made using appassimento- an Italian wine process for drying grapes. Basically they dry the fruit out, making them similar to raisins, which concentrates the sugars giving it a very intense flavor. Ripasso literally means re-pass, meaning after they make the coveted Amarone, they repass the juice over the remaining fruit that is left behind to create Ripasso. You still get most of the flavor but at half the cost.

Also while we’re on the subject of Italy, let’s head from Valpolicella to Abruzzo and talk about montepulciano. This wine is a winner as well. It’s strong and fruity while remaining medium-bodied and well-balanced. It pairs beautifully with a wide variety of foods.

Now we’re moving to Spain, where I want to tell you about one of my favorite grapes, Tempranillo. You may have heard of this, as it is Spain’s #1 wine grape as well as being one of the 9 red noble grapes, but again if you’re a total novice like I was, it may have never crossed your radar. Tempranillo is savory. Wine Folly describes it as having “the structure of Cabernet Sauvignon and the meaty nature of Carignan.” Specifically, Reserva and Gran Reserva varietals have notes of dried leaves, leather and tobacco. This is a time where I recommend spending a little extra and indulging in a good one, because it’s worth investing in the flavor of more aged wines. However, this wine is quite vibrant and fruity when consumed young, giving it a totally different, but still yummy flavor profile.

Now, a lesser known Spanish name to try is txakoli (pronounced chakoli). Txakoli wines are primarily white wines, however, I sell a rose that is absolutely stunning. These wines are bright and cheerful, and have a light sparkle element, making them perfect for appetizers and hors d’oeuvres. These wines have notes of apple and citrus and even pear, and are a nice alternative to Muscadet or Vinho Verde. If you want to please a crowd, look no further than Txakoli!

Heading to South America, don’t overlook a Chilean Carmenere. Loaded with black fruit, pepper and even some baking spice, this wine tends to have a long finish and silky tannins. Also travelling down to Argentina, I cannot brag enough on the Cabernet Sauvignon they’re producing there. Initially on the palate you get the bold fruit forward flavor you would expect from a California cab, but it finishes with a distinct spiciness and even chocolate and coffee. It’s rich and decadent and one of my most popular sellers in all demographics.

On the other side of the globe in Australia I’ve had some delicious cab as well. And I was pleasantly surprised by the delicate earthy flavor of New Zealand Pinot Noir!

I know this is jumping around quite a bit, but it is hard to adequately suggest wines in the space I’m allotted. I’m hoping in reading this you will be inspired to venture out of your comfort zone and browse the shelves of the more international wines. Start looking at the labels or inquire about which grapes are actually in the wines you can’t pronounce. You might be surprised to learn it’s straight-forward grapes you’re familiar with, just under a fancy name. Especially with old world wines which are denoted by region and not grape. Bordeaux is just a red blend of merlot, cab sauv and cab franc. Chablis is just Chardonnay, and so forth. Move forward with confidence knowing that most people know nothing about wine, and the people who sell it for a living have no problem informing you about it. In fact, we kind of like the opportunity to geek out on a subject we love so much.

Happy drinking, and I’ll be back next week with the standard opinion-based content you’re used to.

Xo-Kathie