Schedule set for Second Annual Jump Start Seed Swap and Pollinator Day

The second annual Jump Start Seed Swap and Pollinator day will be held 9 a.m.-noon on Saturday, Feb. 1 at Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St. Attendees will be able to swap native, heirloom and veggie seeds. Those without seeds to swap are encouraged to attend as there will be plenty of seeds to share to jump-start gardens and help out many pollinators.

This year’s guest speaker will be Chris Smith, Utopian Seed Project executive director, Sow True Seeds marketing and communications manager, and author. He will focus his presentation on the importance of seed saving. The event will also include exhibits, many emphasizing pollinator needs and citizen science opportunities, and children’s activities.

This free event is open to all ages and will be held in the community center’s dining room and gym. No registration required.

Schedule: 9 a.m. Doors open.

9-9:45 a.m.: Guests may visit and view exhibits.

9:45 a.m.-10:15 a.m.: Speaker Chris Smith

10:15-noon: Open time. Guests welcome to visit exhibits and swap seeds.

Program Partners: Boone Watershed Partnership, Build It Up TN, ETSU Art & Design Department, HERBalachia, What’s the Buzz, Southern Appalachian Plant Society, Carver Peace Gardens, ETSU Biology Department (staff and students), Tri-Cities Food Cooperative Interest Group, UT Extension, Bays Mountain, Tennessee Master Naturalist, Friends of Roan Mountain, National Wildlife Federation, Wildlife Habitat, iNaturalist, eBird, Tennessee Valley Authority, Tennessee Tree Day, Sow True Seed, Utopian Seed Project, Bristol Bird Club, Elizabethton Bird Club, Jacob’s Nature Park at Sinking Creek, Johnson City Parks and Recreation.

For more information, call 423-283-5821 or visit https://www.facebook.com/events/769377686915284/