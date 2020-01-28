The Perfect Valentine: Romeo and Juliet at the Tennessee Theatre 

Knoxville Opera is excited to present Romeo and Juliet this Valentine’s Day weekend at the Tennessee Theatre. After an absence of eight years, Charles Gounod’s opera about one of the most beloved stories of all time returns to the stage Friday, February 14 at 7:30p.m., and Sunday, February 16 at 2:30 p.m. Thrilling, romantic music, glorious singing, and dramatic scenery and lighting is the recipe for an unforgettable theatrical and emotional experience. Performances are presented in French with projected English translations.

This presentation of Shakespeare’s tale of the star-crossed lovers includes dramatic readings from the original play in English by Clarence Brown Theatre artists including Director Calvin MacLean. Making their Knoxville Opera debuts in leading roles are:

soprano Yulan Piao (Juliet), 1 st Place winner at both the Vienna Summer Music Festival and Verismo Opera competitions

tenor Mackenzie Whitney (Romeo), who has recently sung leading roles with the opera companies of San Diego, Madison, Pensacola, and Annapolis

baritone Bryan James Myer (Mercutio), veteran of opera companies from Hawaii to New York City

Also making debuts are current UT School of Music students Cornelia Lotito as Stephano and Wayd Odle as Tybalt. Rounding out the cast is former Metropolitan Opera bass Andrew Wentzel (Friar Laurence) professor of voice at UT.

The production, generously sponsored by The Sood Family, will be staged by the distinguished director Laura Alley, whose career has included major productions at San Francisco Opera, New York City Opera, and many other companies from coast to coast. In the pit, Maestro Brian Salesky will conduct the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra.

Adult tickets, starting at $25, may be purchased online at www.KnoxvilleOpera.com, or by calling the Box Office at (865) 524-0795 ext. 1, Monday through Friday, 10:00–5:00. Student tickets, starting at $15, may be purchased by calling the Box Office. Students are also invited to attend the final rehearsal without charge on February 12 at 6:30 (accompanying adulsts pay $5 cash at the door). A limited number of free student tickets to the performances may be reserved in advance by completing the following link: surveymonkey.com/r/freestudenttix. One ticket per student; no specific seating requests.