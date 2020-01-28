YWCA Seeking Nominations for 29th Annual Tribute to Women Awards

YWCA NETN and SWVA is now accepting nominations for Tribute to Women, an awards program that recognizes outstanding women in the Tri-Cities region.

Women may be nominated by an organization, business, and community groups for this prestigious award in one of three categories: Nurture, Empower, and Transform. Candidates should be leaders who have experienced significant growth and/or achievement in their areas of expertise, and reside or work in the YWCA Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia service area.

Judges residing out of the states of Tennessee and Virginia will select three exemplary recipients in each category, and these award recipients will be honored at an awards banquet in spring of 2020. “Tribute to Women is an excellent opportunity to celebrate employees or volunteers who have made significant contributions in the workplace or community,” said Kathy Waugh, CEO.

Nomination forms are available online at www.ywcatnva.org/tribute-to- women/ and should be mailed to YWCA NETN and SWVA at 106 State Street, Bristol, TN 37620 or emailed to alinder@ywcatnva.org by February 14, 2020. Forms are also available for pick-up at the YWCA front desk.

For more information, please contact Allison Linder at alinder@ywcatnva.org or call 423.968.9444.