10 Things To Know About Me

I’ve been writing for The Loafer for about a year and a half now. Over that time I’ve shared many personal aspects of my life, but they’re usually in context of what I’m discussing that week. So I felt now might be a good time to re-introduce myself to you all, or perhaps this might be a first introduction to new readers. Whichever is the case- Hello there! In an effort to give you all a better understanding of who I am, I crowd sourced social media and asked friends to submit questions they might want to hear me answer. The ones I’ve chosen are both serious and silly just like me, and are a good representation of who I am. Let’s dive in!

(Q)“What ridiculous thing did you believe when you were a kid that turned out to be wrong/untrue?”- There’s not a lot of fantasy from my childhood. I learned by kindergarten that Santa wasn’t real thanks to my older cousins and it wasn’t long after that I found out where babies come from. Mom didn’t patronize me with tales of storks, instead choosing to drive straight to the health department and gathering multiple state issued pamphlets containing crudely drawn sketches of genitalia and very clinical breakdowns of what sex is, as defined by science and law in 1994. So the wildest thing I’d say I ever believed that turned out not to be true is that adults are all-knowing, pure, trustworthy beings with all the answers. Because I think we can all agree that we now know that is completely false.

(Q) “What kind of haircut did you have in middle school?” – For whatever reason, from about 1996-2000 I decided to adopt quite the butchy style. Lots of flannel, a pair of JNCO’s or two, wife beater Hanes tank tops, khaki shorts, etc. So it should come as no surprise that my hair was pretty basic; long, straight, brown and parted down the middle. In 5th grade my cousin told me I looked like the youngest Hanson brother…and she wasn’t wrong. So there you go.

(Q) “What is one life experience that has radically changed your perspective on life?” – This move to Nashville for sure. Being born and raised for over 30 years in a small town, in a small family with limited travel experience, I was under the impression that certain things were unattainable or only existed in the movies. I’ve now realized nothing is out of reach and you can have ANYTHING you want, you just have to go for it. This move proved that the biggest roadblock in life is your own mind and if you can stop over-thinking and just DO, you can achieve all your dreams. There is an entire world out there full of ideas and cultures and people who can teach us things and we should be exploring them all instead of hiding in the shadows of our comfort zone.

(Q) “Who is your dream dinner guest, dead or alive?” – Upon much deliberation, I almost said Neil Degrasse Tyson. But after going down a YouTube wormhole last night, I’ve decided I find him quite smug and arrogant, though not any less brilliant and insightful. I just think it would make for bad company over dinner. So I’m now changing my answer to Leslie Jordan. And if you don’t know who that is, you can just go to his Instagram @thelesliejordan and spend all day smiling at his videos. You’re welcome.

(Q) “How do you overcome childhood insecurities?” – I wish I could answer this one, but sadly I am still that awkward, skinny-fat girl that no guy wants to dance with in my own mind. I envy the people who have body confidence and I’m working every day to get there.

(Q) “What’s the last song you listened to in your car?” – More often than not I am listening to podcasts in my car. I spend most of my day alone behind the wheel, so it’s comforting to listen to people talk. It also makes traffic less mind-numbing when I can get lost in a true crime podcast, learn something new about my industry by listening to a wine podcast or laugh at my favorite comedy podcasts. I’m pretty boring.

(Q) “How did you get into the beverage professionals industry?” – When I was in college I became friends with someone who was a rep for a wine and spirits distributor. “So you get paid to drink wine at 9a and buy shots for people at night? What was your major,” was my question for her, because I was a total degenerate turd like most college kids. Thus, I chose public relations and advertising as my major and minor, which both prepare you for a job in this industry. I graduated in the heart of the recession in 2009, so I continued to work as a bartender until 2015, when I was recruited to be taproom manager at YeeHaw Brewing. After leaving there, I worked as a marketing manager for about 2 years until finally a distributor I’d interviewed with in 2015 called me back for an entry-level position in their grocery division. I took the job, did that for 2 years, they merged with another big distributor and I lost my job, decided I wanted to move to a big city, found the listing for my current position, worked my ass off to prove I was worth hiring and here I am. And FYI, drinking wine at 9a and trying to schmooze clients in the evenings isn’t as glamorous as once thought, although I always remind myself I could have a job wiping butts and it puts things back in perspective.

(Q) “What is first thing you do in the morning and why?” – I used to immediately grab my phone and scroll, but a couple weeks ago I deactivated Facebook and turned off alerts on Instagram. So now my mornings go like this: Hit snooze 2x, start coffee, take out dogs, drink coffee and plan work day, gym, shower, breakfast, and head to work. I’m a creature of habit and love my mornings alone. Favorite time of day by far.

(Q) “What’s your go-to hype song?” – By far and forever, “Work B*tch” by Britney Spears and “Sippin’ on Some Sizzurp” by 3 6 Mafia.

(Q) “If you could go back and change something in your life/do it over again, what would it be?” – I got this question multiple times. I’ve been through more emotional trauma and change than I knew possible, especially over the last few years. As much as it hurts, I wouldn’t go back to change anything. I’m becoming a person I’m very proud of and all these experiences are molding me into a better human. We never know the blessings we’re receiving in the moment that are disguised as heartache; it’s only in our hindsight. For each betrayal or hard lesson, I’m now grateful because it has forced me one step closer to where I’m supposed to be, even when I was completely clueless. I’ve learned the secret to happiness is to live in the present and maintain gratitude no matter what.