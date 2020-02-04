Already quit your resolutions? This one is for you!

How are you New Year’s Resolutions going? Are you starting to fall off track already? Don’t worry you’re not alone. Most people don’t make it past the end of January before they revert back to their old habits. Do you want to know how to stay on track, get back on track and create longterm success? I’ve got you covered…

Create a long-term plan.

Most people have a plan that only works for a few weeks. It might sound something like this… “My goal is to work out 3 times a week.” Great! That works for the first few weeks of January when you have nothing going on. But what happens when your child gets sick, you have to plan your mother’s birthday party, you get an extra project due at work…out the door goes your three times per week, out the door goes your healthy eating, out the door goes your sleeping, well you get the picture.

So how do you prevent that from happening? By having a long term plan in place. Expect things to come up and have a plan to keep your goals in place. For example, instead of going to the gym 3 times a week, change your goal to state, “I will move my body three times a week for at least 30 minutes.” That way if you have to stay home with a sick child or you get busy at work, you’re not committed to spending 1-2 hours at the gym, you can plan for an at-home workout and move your body for 30 minutes. It does take commitment, but its something you can make a priority and make work when your schedule goes awry.

Have a strong reason.

I’ve said this before, and I’ll say it again because its that important…you don’t have a consistency problem, you have a commitment problem. When you say you have a hard time being consistent, it really means you don’t have a strong enough commitment to your goal. You must have a compelling reason to get up 30 minutes early, or to go to the gym after work or to choose water instead of coke. What’s your why? Why is it important to you to be healthy? Make sure your reason has a deep enough meaning to you to make choices aligned with your goal every day. Put reminders around you, especially in places that you tend to make choices not aligned with your goals. For example, change your phone home screen, so when you go to scroll on Facebook instead of getting the sleep you need, you’ll be reminded of why you’re choosing to turn your phone off instead. Put a motivating note in your car where you can see it when you get off work. That way you remember why you’re headed to the gym instead of headed home. Put a picture of your children on the refrigerator in the kitchen, so when you go to reach for an unhealthy snack you can remember that you want to be around to see your children grow up.

Make yourself accountable.

Have you told anyone about your goals? I don’t know the exact statistic, but I do know that people who talk about their goals and make them public are more likely to reach them than those who keep them to themselves. Now I’m not talking about telling your judgy cousin who will make fun of you for trying. I’m talking about telling friends and family who have your back, who will be supportive and who will encourage you. Be wise and be brave when it comes to who you choose to hold you accountable.

Take small steps.

Maybe you had 10 New Year’s Resolutions and you’ve already given up on them all. Many people fail in January because they try to change everything all at once. Think about throwing pebbles into a pond and they all make a small splash with tiny ripples. Now think about throwing a large rock into a pond. You’ll create a noticeable splash with large ripples that might even come back to the bank of the pond. Choose one goal that will naturally lead to more change and make a big impact. Moving your body for 30 minutes a day will naturally make you drink more water. As you feel your body changing, you’ll naturally want to fuel it with better food. Do you see how choosing one goal and mastering that goal can lead you to make changes in other areas, sometimes without even having to think about it.

Be kind to yourself.

We talk a lot about being kind to others, but are you being kind to yourself? I don’t like drama and don’t usually call people out but one day I had to. This person told me I was being selfish, and I was a bad mother. They said I wouldn’t accomplish my goals because I had given up on them by January last year. This person was ME. I was saying these things to myself. I had to call myself out…without judgement. When I have these thoughts, I recognize them, but then I let them go without judging myself for having the negative thoughts. Our mind is a strong force in our lives and until we recognize that, along with the thoughts we have, it can take over and stop us in our tracks. Don’t judge yourself.

Here’s another analogy that I’ll leave you with, “Small hinges, swing big doors.” Sometimes its not the grand gesture that makes the big difference but it’s the small choices that we make every day.

To Your Health,

Coach Leslie J.