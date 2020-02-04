Grammy-winner bassist Edgar Meyer and violinist-son George to perform on President’s Day

Father and son Edgar and George Meyer perform original compositions for violin and double bass duo alongside traditional fiddle tunes. At the heart of the program will be their new co-written duo, co-commissioned by Chamber Music Northwest and Bravo! Vail in 2019.

This concert will be sponsored by the Oak Ridge Civic Music Association, and will be held at 7:30 PM on Monday, February 17 at the First United Methodist Church of Oak Ridge. Tickets for adults are $35 in advance, or $40 at the door. Tickets for youths 18 and under, $15. The last concert given by Edgar and George was sold out, so advance purchase is recommended. Tickets may be purchased online from the link at https://orcma.org/node/267 or save the ticket fee and contact the ORCMA office directly at (865) 483-5569 or e-mail to office@orcma.org. Tickets are also available at The Ferrell Shop in Jackson Square.

In demand as both a performer and a composer, Edgar Meyer has formed a role in the music world unlike any other. Hailed by The New Yorker as “…the most remarkable virtuoso in the relatively un-chronicled history of his instrument”, Mr. Meyer’s unparalleled technique and musicianship in combination with his gift for composition have brought him to the fore, where he is appreciated by a vast, varied audience. His uniqueness in the field was recognized by a MacArthur Award in 2002.

As a solo classical bassist, Mr. Meyer can be heard on a concerto album with the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra conducted by Hugh Wolff featuring Bottesini’s Gran Duo with Joshua Bell, Meyer’s own Double Concerto for Bass and Cello with Yo-Yo Ma, Bottesini’s Bass Concerto No. 2, and Meyer’s own Concerto in D for Bass. He has also recorded an album featuring three of Bach’s Unaccompanied Suites for Cello. In 2006, he released a self-titled solo recording on which he wrote and recorded all of the music, incorporating piano, guitar, mandolin, dobro, banjo, gamba, and double bass. In 2007, recognizing his wide-ranging recording achievements, Sony/BMG released a compilation of The Best of Edgar Meyer. In 2011 Mr. Meyer joined cellist Yo-Yo Ma, mandolinist Chris Thile, and fiddler Stuart Duncan for the Sony Masterworks recording “The Goat Rodeo Sessions” which was awarded the 2012 Grammy® Award for Best Folk Album.

George Meyer plays the violin and writes music. He has performed his own compositions in a variety of settings, including Chamber Music Northwest, Bravo! Vail, the Savannah Music Festival, the Aspen Music Festival, the Telluride and RockyGrass Bluegrass Festivals, the Charles Ives Concert Series, the Rome Chamber Music Festival, and the Kyoto International Festival. In 2016, Quodlibet Ensemble premiered his Concerto Grosso, a 15-minute work for string orchestra with solo string quartet, in New York City. He has appeared in performance with his father Edgar Meyer, and with Jerry Douglas, Mike Marshall, Sam Bush, Fred Sherry, and Paul Neubauer. Recent works include a solo violin piece (7’) for Katie Hyun (commissioned by Astral Artists) and a piece for violin and bass duo (18’), co-written and performed with his father (co-commissioned by Chamber Music Northwest and Bravo! Vail). Upcoming works include a violin/viola duo (commissioned by Chamber Music Northwest).

His violin teachers have included Naoko Tanaka, Laurie Smukler, Stephen Miahky, Lucy Chapman, Jennifer Frautschi, Carolyn Huebl, and Carol Smith. He holds degrees from Harvard College and the Juilliard School. He is from Nashville, TN.

The Oak Ridge Civic Music Association thanks the Tennessee Arts Commission, WUOT 91.9 FM, First United Methodist Church of Oak Ridge, and numerous advertisers and contributors for season support . The purchase of Tennessee Specialty License Plates also funds arts programming throughout the state, including ORCMA’s programming. Information on specialty license plates may be found at tnspecialtyplayes.org.