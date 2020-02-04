Hands On Museum February Events

Tuesday, January 14th – Sunday, February 16th – For the Love of Science

We may not have a special formula for the science of relationships, but we do have the formula for some fun experiments to help celebrate Valentine’s Day. You won’t believe your eyes with our optical illusion heart, learn about solubility while creating a Sharpie tie dye valentine, and enjoy a show of dancing, bobbing conversation heart candies. The Eastman Discovery Lab will be open by announcement periodically throughout each day.

Saturday, February 1st, 9:30-11:30am – Girl Scout Detective Workshop for Juniors and Cadettes

Join us for a whodunit style Girl Scout badge workshop full of detective work and science! Juniors will fulfill their Detective badge requirements and Cadettes will fulfill their Special Agent badge requirements. Explore forensics, DNA, fingerprinting, and more. Cost: Early registration by Wednesday, January 22nd is $20 per scout for HODC members, and $25 per scout for non-members and includes all materials for activities and experiments as well as general admission to Hands On! Discovery Center’s exhibit spaces. Late registration is $25 for HODC members and $30 for non-members. An adult is required to attend and supervise each Girl Scout. Adults and additional attendees not participating in the badge activities are $5 per person for HODC members and $10 per person for non-members. Badges not included. Space is limited. For more information or to register, please visit https://visithandson. org/workshops/

Tuesday, February 4th – Sunday, March 1st – Art Studio Programs

Join us for wax-resist watercolor valentines, Oodles of Doodles drawings, and Alma Thomas style mosaics in our Art Studio. All activities are self-guided with instructions provided, and facilitated programs announced periodically throughout each day. Stop by and get creative!

Tuesdays through Thursdays in February – Snap Circuits on our Discovery Cart

All Snap Circuit components must remain on site. Contains small parts that may not be suitable for children 3 and under.

Saturday, February 8th, 10am-4pm – Darwin Day

Darwin Day is an international celebration of science that honors the inspirational work of Charles Darwin. Darwin is admired as a curious and courageous critical thinker and remembered best for his ground-breaking research into the history of life on Earth. This year, Darwin Day commemorates the famous naturalist’s 211th birthday! Visitors to this event will have the opportunity to participate in family-friendly hands-on activities that explore the science of the natural world, and to engage directly with scientists as they present diverse collections of fossils, insects, plants, and more. East Tennessee Natural Museum of History scientists will be joined by scientists from nearby parks and universities. Activities will be on-going from 10am to 4pm. All Darwin Day activities are free to the public. Standard general admission applies for Hands On! Discovery Center.

Tuesday, February 11th – Be Electrific Day!

Today only, Tesla Experience tickets are $1 for everyone (with paid general admission-excludes groups) or $3 for the Tesla Experience show only (no admission to exhibit or program spaces), with shows at 10:30, 12:30, 2:30, and 4:30. As always, children under 3 are free. Additional activities will be announced throughout the day and are free with admission while supplies last.

Tuesday, February 11th – National Inventors Day

Stop by our Discovery Carts to learn about coding and robotics with our Cubelets Modular Robotics sets. Then visit our Make It. Take It. exhibit space to tinker and craft with a variety of supplies and try out some of our maker challenges. FREE with general paid admission.

Sunday, February 16th – Saturday, February 22nd – Reverse Engineering for National Engineers Week

Join us during National Engineers Week for some reverse engineering and test your skills on lots of items adults would never let you take apart. Dismantle computer towers, phones, keyboards, and more! Reverse Engineering will be setup on our Discovery Carts throughout the day. (*Contains small parts)

Monday, February 17th – Closed for President’s Day

Tuesday, February 18th – Battery Power Drop-off Workshop

Join us on Alessandro Volta’s birthday to explore circuitry, make an LED creation using diodes and button batteries, investigate with an electromagnetic battery train, and make a homemade battery with a variety of materials. Ages 7-12. Cost: Early registration by Tuesday, February 4th is $15 for HODC members and $20 for non-members. Late registration is $20 for HODC members and $25 for non-members. For more information or to register, please visit https://visithandson.org/ workshops/

Tuesday, February 18th – Sunday, March 29th – Can You Feel the Pressure?

Did you know that you have 14 pounds of air pressure pushing on every inch of your body? Join us in the Eastman Discovery Lab as we learn about the properties of air and air pressure through fun interactive demonstrations. Watch marshmallows grow in a vacuum sealer, send fruit and veggie pieces into the air with our potato launcher, launch a seltzer rocket, and witness a grown-up get vacuum sealed! Programs announced periodically throughout each day.