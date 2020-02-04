Deaf singer/songwriter Mandy Harvey to share her story, music at free Evening of Health, Wellness and the Arts

“I thought that once you lost your hearing that was the end, but I was extraordinarily wrong,” says singer/songwriter Mandy Harvey, a Golden Buzzer winner on “America’s Got Talent” who now tours not only performing but also encouraging others to persevere despite differing abilities.

After losing her hearing profoundly and suddenly at age 19, as a music education major at Colorado State, Harvey went through what she calls a “zombie time.” “I gave up on music,” she tells Jay Ruderman in one of his “All Inclusive” podcasts. “I didn’t even sing in the shower for a year and a half. It was as if a part of my soul died because music has always been so connected with who I am.”

Her father got her started playing guitar with him again and before long, Harvey’s zombie period was over, and she was learning how to sing without hearing herself or the instruments. A decade later, Harvey tours the world performing her original music and presenting her inspirational story of never giving up and continuing to try. She calls these messages Wisdom For Life.

From that collection of messages, she will share “Hidden Challenges: Understanding Invisible Disabilities” at East Tennessee State University on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 7 p.m. in the Millennium Center ballroom as the featured artist for the 2020 Evening of Health, Wellness and the Arts program. The annual Evening is co-sponsored by the ETSU College of Public Health, Quillen College of Medicine Gold Humanism Society and Mary B. Martin School of the Arts at ETSU. There will be sign language interpretation at the event.

“For the last nine years, the innovative Evening of Health, Wellness and the Arts has explored the important interface of our physical health and our creative minds,” says Dr. Randy Wykoff, dean of the College of Public Health. “Performers, especially those who have faced personal and health-related challenges, have a perspective on health and well-being that is truly unique.”

Harvey’s challenges have indeed spurred her to share her insights and experiences, the lows and highs, with others.

“I really wanted to motivate and encourage other people,” says Harvey, who discovered the hearing loss was because of nerve deterioration from Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome. “That was always the driving force behind touring. It wasn’t self-glorification or getting any kind of acknowledgement for what I was doing. I just wanted to say that it’s OK to fail and to brush your knees off and stand back up and try again.”

That’s why in 2017, Harvey decided to face the judges of “America’s Got Talent,” singing barefoot to feel the vibrations from the instruments. “I want to make people smile,” she says in the podcast. “I want to show a different side of what a disability looks like and say that there’s a bunch of invisible ones. I want to say that we can lift and encourage people instead of pushing them down. That’s what I want to do with my life.”

AGT Judge Simon Cowell found her music “breathtaking” and he chose her as his Golden Buzzer for the season.

Harvey’s messages of encouragement have also struck a chord with groups and businesses around the globe. “Mandy’s extraordinary message of perseverance captures audiences completely and her music touches the soul,” says Voya Financial CEO Rod Martin.

Harvey’s mission to encourage and educate also includes a 2017 book, “Sensing the Rhythm: Finding My Voice in a World Without Sound,” a collection of “life lessons that I have painfully learned and they’re all connected with stories about my life,” she says.

Academy Award winner Marlee Matlin applauds Harvey’s efforts. “Mandy Harvey’s journey is a reaffirmation of what I told reporters after I won my Academy Award,” Matlin says. “ ‘Silence is the last thing the world will ever hear from me.’ Mandy will never let deafness silence her, and she has aptly proven that deaf people can do anything.”

Harvey’s talk at the annual Evening of Health, Wellness and the Arts is also part of a weeklong event at ETSU, the second annual Festival of Ideas. The festival provides the opportunity for the exchange of ideas, information and experiences between unique speakers, faculty experts, staff, students, community members and alumni around a central theme. This year’s theme is “Dreams and Discord.”

In addition to Harvey, an array of artists will share their insights and perform during the festival. For information on ETSU’s 2020 Festival of Ideas, visit www.etsu.edu/festival.

“I am constantly amazed by individuals who can find their path despite significant obstacles,” says Anita DeAngelis, director of Mary B. Martin School of the Arts at ETSU.

It may take time to find one’s new path, Harvey says, but an even an “everyday journey” can make a difference in others’ lives. “I really do believe that everybody has the potential for many different paths and they are all connected,” Harvey tells Real Talk TV host Justin Miller. “If you are living that dream and you get fired or laid off, there’s a whole other path to go down … I feel like I could have done amazing things if I could have been a teacher, but that didn’t work out. This is the path that I’m on so I want to make a point of doing the best that I can with these gifts now.

“I don’t sing for myself. I am struggling and I am working. I have to get up really early in the morning do a bunch of scales and put in endless and thousands of hours of work and work on how I talk so I sound clear … I don’t get the benefit of the music. I am doing it so I can encourage you.”

For more information on Harvey, visit mandyharveymusic.com.

For more information about the Martin School of the Arts events, visit www.etsu.edu/martin or call 423-439-TKTS (8587). For disability accommodations, call the ETSU Office of Disability Services at 423-439-8346.