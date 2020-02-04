“You never really understand a person until you consider things from his point of view… until you climb inside his skin and walk around in it.” This excerpt from To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee left me shaking this morning as memories resurfaced. Memories of a long wooden hallway, a small stool, a kind man with gentle hands lacing up my right shoe with a steel brace attached to it and asking me to walk down that hallway to ensure a perfect fit. I was so proud that I could walk so much better. I don’t share this memory for pity, I share it to encourage those who haven’t had this experience to understand that this was the beginning of my own point of view…and the fact that that proud point of view was quickly shattered the first time, as I entered first grade, that this brace that I had so much confidence in became my enemy. My point of view quickly shifted….I was different…I was defective…I was the object of careless comments wherever I went.

My skin became tough…I had to be tough or get swallowed up in the pity, the indifference, the preconceived limitations, and most of all, the bullying that comes from surviving in a world that doesn’t see you, but only sees your weaknesses.

I understood, at a young age, that I had to create my own memories shaped into triumph victories…so I began….to play softball with one hand…to ride a bicycle….to run as fast and as far as I could…to believe that, despite the struggles, there are always victories, to drive a car….to pursue my dream of helping other children like me to realize their potential…to speak about rising up and not backing down for truth…to always fight the fight, no matter what the cost.

I have walked in this skin that I was given, and oh, the things I have learned. I’ve learned to let careless comments slide right out of my mind. I’ve learned to rise above perceived limitations. I’ve learned to ignore those who say, “you can’t” and run a 5k. I’ve learned to embrace my passions to the fullest extent on the trails of Yellowstone, the Grand Tetons and the Grand Canyon. I’ve learned never judge anyone, regardless of my own prejudices, I’ve learned to trust myself and my beliefs because they have successfully shaped my own point of view….and above all.. I’ve learned that everyone single person deserves to shine …to show their true potential without limitations… and despite what others tell me, I have my own skin…it’s mine, unique to me, I must embrace that skin and go into this world with compassion and tolerance to truly understand that it’s the differences that define us as wonderfully made human beings.

So I say to you grab onto life with both hands and enjoy the ride. Be comfortable enough in your own skin to seek your own truth and find your passion for we only have one life to live. Until next time..