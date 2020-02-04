Senior Services presents Sweetwater Troubadours Valentine’s Day concert

The Sweetwater Troubadours – Charles Jones and Heidi Ehle – will present “Songs of Love” from 2-3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, at Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St. This is a free concert.

The duo will employ guitars, banjos, flutes, harmonicas and vocals to take attendees on a journey using folk, country and swing styles, as well as ancient ballads and originals. Their tales of love that still flourishes, sad tales of love gone wrong, and silly stories of childhood friendships will touch the heart.

All ages are welcome. Register in person at MPCC or call 423-434-6237.