The Breakfast Club returns to Capone’s with Wyldeheart

The Breakfast Club, the region’s most popular recurring live music attraction, returns to Capone’s in Johnson City on Saturday, February 8. Local favorites, Wyldeheart, will open the event with a special 90-minute set. Admission to the show is $12, and the show begins at 9:00 p.m. The event is produced by Ansley Roberts Promotions.

The Breakfast Club has entertained live music fans in the Tri-Cities region for almost two decades. Fans from a multitude of genres and generations are regular attendees of The Breakfast Club’s shows. Many local musicians routinely attend The Breakfast Club concerts in appreciation of the band’s live musical execution. Several line-up changes, social changes, and changes in popular music haven’t slowed down the ’80s music juggernaut over the years. Hundreds of fans routinely pack Capone’s for each show featuring The Breakfast Club in order to sing and dance along to their favorite nostalgic tunes.

Since their first show in the region, The Breakfast Club has become woven into the fabric of local music tradition. The members of The Breakfast Club have shared the stage with numerous music legends, including but not limited to, Whitesnake, The Romantics, Poison, Drivin’n’Cryin’, Hootie and The Blowfish, White Lion, The Smithereens, Edwin McCain, and many others.

WyldeHeart is considered one of the best party bands in the region, and the band delivers a diverse setlist to their shows that’s guaranteed to leave their audiences happy. The current WyldeHeart lineup has been together since 2017 and they pride themselves on bringing the WyldeHeart experience to every show. Hailing out of the Tri-Cities area the band consists of Marques Puckett (vocals), DC Wolf (guitar, vocals), Mike Eldrith (bass guitar, vocals), Ric Burns (drums,vocals) and Richie Gray (keyboards, guitar, vocals). Playing songs from several genres ensures something for just about everyone. Their repertoire consists of Rock, ’80s, Pop, Country and Hard Rock. Their shows are always full of energy, excitement and audience interaction.