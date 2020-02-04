Theatre Bristol announces auditions for “Jack and the Beanstalk” February 22, 23, 24, and 25 at Theatre Bristol, 512 State Street, Bristol, TN. This giant fairy tale classic comes to the ARTspace stage in April under the direction of Cindi Brooks. No preparation is required to audition and roles are available for men, women, and children. Show details, audition times, character list, and rehearsal dates are available at www.TheatreBristol.org/ audition

In this version of “Jack and the Beanstalk” by Linda Daugherty, there’s the proverbial giant, but there is also the giant’s overworked, over-wrought wife, an aria-singing harp, a golden-egg-laying chicken with performance anxiety, and a blue-eyed stranger who looks surprisingly like Jack’s long-lost father. Naturally, there’s the village at the foot of the beanstalk and the giant’s home in the sky, but there is also, 10 years earlier, a sailing ship caught in a storm off the coast of Pago Pago (“or was it Bora Bora”?) with its blue-eyed master pulled mysteriously from the wreckage by a giant hand. Certainly, there’s Jack’s distressed mother and the peddler who sells Jack the magic beans, but there is also the peddler’s story of having bought the beans from a blue-eyed stranger; the Ladies Plum and Pomegranate, who provide the comic relief in Jack’s village; and Jack’s pals, including a rough and ready tomboy named Adelaid. Without a doubt, there’s the giant’s “fe, fi, fo, fum,” but there is also his wife’s rhyming collection of “bigness” puns. Expect the familiar ingredients in the mix, plus so much more, and with fresh and witty dialogue in this “Jack and the Beanstalk.”

Theatre Bristol Board member Cindi Brooks is excited to be making her directing debut. Most recently she was Assistant Director for The Wizard of Oz in the summer of 2019. Cindi has also been on the production crew for Alexander and the Terrible Horrible No Good Very Bad Day, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, and Into the Woods, and many other shows.

Those interested in being a part of the production crew of “Jack and the Beanstalk” can come to an audition, or email info@theatrebristol.org..

Running weekends April 17-26, showtimes for “Jack and the Beanstalk” are Fridays at 7:30 pm, Saturdays at 5:30 pm, and Sundays at 2:30 pm. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for seniors and students, and will be available at www.Theatre Bristol.org or at the door. For information on school shows, please contact info@theatrebristol.org

Theatre Bristol’s is pleased to present “Jack and the Beanstalk” as part of its family-friendly 55th season of ARTspace and Paramount shows, including “She Loves Me,” “Real Heroes,” “The Sound of Music,” “Twelfth Night,” “To Kill a Mockingbird,” and “elf The Musical.”

Founded in 1965, Theatre Bristol is the oldest continually running children’s theatre in northeast Tennessee. Its Main Stage season consists of up to six productions. Some of its performances take place in the ARTspace, a multi-purpose, black box theatre which seats up to 120, and other performances are on stage at the Paramount Center for the Arts. Theatre Bristol is volunteer run and we invite you to get involved.

For more information, visit Theatre Bristol’s website or Facebook page, contact Theatre Bristol at 423-212-3625, or email info@theatrebristol.org.