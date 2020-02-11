Always the Bridesmaids, Catering to the Wedding Party

Everyone knows that planning a wedding isn’t easy. One of the most stressful parts for the bride is choosing a look for her bridesmaids. Finding a dress that everyone likes has always been problematic, but even with current trends like mix-n-match dresses, brides quickly find that those Pinterest perfect photos don’t just magically happen. Always The Bridesmaids is designed to help alleviate stress for the bride and accommodate the unique needs of her wedding party by creating a private shopping experience for bridesmaids, flower girls, and mothers of the bride/groom.

When the owner of Always The Bridesmaids moved back to the Tri-Cities region, she realized the need for a store that would help sisters, mothers, and best friends find dresses that are flattering and comfortable. “There are several formal wear stores in the area,” she said, “but they typically focus on prom, pageant, and bridal gowns. Wedding party attire is different. Instead of one-of-a-kind gowns, brides are looking for dresses that are complementary and will give her wedding photos the overall look she’s going for.”

Always The Bridesmaids understands that every wedding party is made up of different personalities, body types, and budgets. Formal wear shopping, especially for mothers of the bride/groom, may not be something they do very often. It can take some time and several tries to find the right dress. “I’m not comfortable buying something that important online,” the owner said.

“95% of what I do order ends up going back. I want women to be able to see and try on a dress before they buy it.” At Always The Bridesmaids, you aren’t stuck with one dress line. Because they offer multiple dress collections, you can explore looks in a single location. Whether you’re looking for dresses with sleeves or a little sparkle, they can help you find the perfect look right here in Bristol.