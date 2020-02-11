Community Valentine’s Contra Dance-You’ll Feel The Love!

The Historic Jonesborough Dance Society will hold a Community Valentine’s Contra Dance on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 7:30pm at the Jonesborough Visitors Center at 117 Boone Street. Performing for the dance will be “Boom Chuck” from Asheville, NC with caller Charlotte Crittenden from Brasstown, NC. A class for beginners will be held at 7:00pm. Every dancer is encouraged to attend the class to become familiar with dance steps, formations and flow.

Boom Chuck, a popular band from Asheville, consists of Laurie Fisher on keyboard/fiddle and Nic Coker on Guitar. They have delighted Jonesborough contra dancers on many occasions.

Our dance will celebrate Valentine’s Day a day late. Since this event is truly about community and the fact that many of our dancers are single, our caller, Charlotte Crittenden will call several dances that are circle dances and mixers. For the traditional contra dances, there will be emphasis on neighbor interaction more so than partner interaction. In the conventional Valentine’s theme, she will also bring forth some dances

Such as “Heartbeat Contra”, “Sharie’s Valentine”, “Roll in the Hey”, “The Rendezvous” “The Hussy Bride” and the “Flirtation Reel” that could spark romance on the dance floor. Dancers are encouraged to wear something Red, White or Pink. Smiling, eye contact and flirtation is encouraged but not required as part of the fun of contra dancing. Our goal overall is to make every dancer feel special and appreciated.

A committee of volunteers will decorate the hall with pink and red streamers and at the 9:00pm break, members are encouraged to bring sweet treats such as chocolate fondue, truffles, cakes, fudge, candy and other chocolate and red colored delicacies. Our traditional treat served at every dance is the Klondike Bar.

“Our dancers are really getting the hang of it and the skill level is really getting better”, states event organizer David Wiley. Our dance is for all ages. “For some reason, I hear folks saying that they think our contra dance is geared to the older crowd. We have dancers of all ages from 8 to eighty. Plus, you don’t have to have a partner.” The best way to learn contra dance is by asking a more experienced partner to dance. It is perfectly acceptable for ladies to ask gentlemen to dance.

In hopes of having as many attend as possible, we will not have a set admission fee but will ask you to make a donation of what you can afford to pay or pay whatever you think this community means to you in order to support the band, caller, sound engineer and all the volunteers that make it happen.

We contra dance in Jonesborough at the Visitors Center on the first and third Saturday of each month except for October. This fine, roomy dance hall has a great wood floor and an easy-to-find location with plenty of parking right in the heart of town. We welcome new and experienced dancers alike, and we invite you to come and dance with us! All dances are smoke, alcohol and fragrance free.

What the heck is contra dancing? Contra dance is an American social dance tradition dating back to the colonial period. It’s fun, interactive, easy to learn, great exercise and an opportunity to make new friends. Some say that if you can walk, you can contra dance, because there is no fancy footwork involved. Contra dance is not country line dancing, nor is it square dancing, though we may occasionally dance a square. Contra is square’s Yankee cousin and, like square dancing, is always prompted by a caller who lets you walk through each dance before the music starts. So if you’ve ever done square dancing, contra will seem familiar to you — but no fancy outfit is required! Dress is casual and always bring a water bottle for hydration.

For more information, contact event organizer David Wiley at 423-534-8879 or visit www.historicjonesboroughdancesociety.org on the web and on FACEBOOK.