Fighting the Simple Solutions

If you follow me on Instagram, you probably already know that I’m a huge fan of the Peloton bike. Yesterday during my ride, one of the instructors was telling a story about advice from his mother. Basically he called her complaining about a headache that wouldn’t go away and she merely asked, “did you take asprin?” He had not, instead choosing unconsciously to suffer from a pounding headache all day when the solution was so simple and easy. The point of the story was that sometimes we will put ourselves through suffering when oftentimes the easiest answer is right in front of our face and we just choose not to see it.

A great deal of my personal discomfort comes from this same sort of scenario. I’ve stayed in relationships for YEARS of my life, putting in work and effort that only caused me more stress and pain, when the answer was so simple-this isn’t right. Just end the relationship. The end result was still the same. I could have taken control of the situation, ripped the Band-Aid off myself and began the healing process, but instead I chose to keep the open would smothered so it wouldn’t heal and was hurt over and over again.

Part of simplifying my life has been trying to “dumb down” my thought processes. Like most people, I tend to overthink solutions, going out of my way to work harder and not smarter and it doesn’t pay off. So I’ve started asking myself, “what is the simple solution to this problem?” Even if I have to write it down, I’m able to start there and in turn build a tangible plan for resolution. For example, if I am short on money. What is the easiest solution to this problem? I need to bring in more money. Since I already have a job, I have open opportunity to make this happen. I look at my accounts, I see where there is opportunity, I make a strategy, and I execute. That format seems to be working. In the past I might have panicked and constructed a plan to sell things or search for new jobs or something else that would have ultimately pulled focus from my existing job, causing conflict there. This would have created new problems and I still would be no closer to a solution for the original problem of just needing a little more money.

There are also times when the easiest solution is to just stop fighting against the current. You always hear that the thing to do if you’re drowning is to not fight against what is pulling you, instead submit to nature and “go with the flow” until you’re into safer waters. In life this is relevant advice as well. I stress myself out so bad fighting against things that are out of my control. Let’s say for example that I hate hot, sunny days in the dead of winter. (this is 100% true and if you read my article a few weeks ago, you know why.) I can wake up over and over again and have a rotten day when I slither out of my house to work in the blinding sunshine, the 70 degree heat beating through the windows of my car and miserably sweating through my proper winter attire. OR, I can accept that I can’t change the weather, dress accordingly, suck it up and just be grateful that I woke up this morning to see the sunshine one more day. I can breathe deeply and be thankful my dogs can enjoy a long leisurely walk. I have to get up and go to work either way so the second option just seems a lot easier.

When you’re dealing with family or friends who are “stuck in their ways” it can be helpful to employ this mindset as well, because if not, you might drive yourself absolutely crazy. Trust me, I’m 2 steps from the nut house right now. It feels like I have the same conversations over and over again with some of the people closest to me, and nothing ever changes. At some point I have to just accept that I CANNOT change people, accept them for their ticks and oddities, and let it ride. These people will probably never change, no matter what I say or do. There has to come a time where I have to let that go and just deal with the moment at hand and not worry about the future. I’m ruining the time I DO have with them by trying to control the unknown or intangible. As long as these relationships still have value to me and I intend to keep them, then the easiest solution is to stop fighting against nature.

The point of all this is that human nature is to overcomplicate things. Whether it’s because we’re not comfortable being comfortable or we’re sometimes just not ready to accept the truth, it’s time to stop that. The universe always knows better than us and it’s speaking if we just listen. Discomfort is the universe telling you “THIS ISN’T RIGHT!” If you’re miserable at a job every day, it’s not the place you’re supposed to be. If you’re in a relationship that is constant drama and second guessing, it’s not the right relationship.

Valentine’s Day is coming this week. Give yourself the gift of a simple life that makes sense. Eliminate the chaos by submitting to the things that come easily, that way you free up your precious energy for more good things.

Xo-Kathie