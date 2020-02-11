LampLight Theatre Presents: “Le Cadre: The Picture Frame”

Take a magical journey to another place in time and witness a story of love, danger, and mystery in Le Cadre: An Enchanting Parable. In the style of C. S. Lewis, this fantastical story will come to life on the LampLight Theatre stage this month. Exclusive to LampLight Theatre, Le Cadre is told entirely through different styles of dance. Dramatic lighting and music set the tone for this masterful performance.

Le Cadre will be presented every weekend beginning on Friday, February 14 through Sunday, March 1. Shows are on Friday and Saturday nights at 7 P.M., Saturday matinees at 2 P.M. and Sunday matinees at 3 PM.

Admission is $12 for adults and $7 for students. Children 5 and under are free.

To make reservations, call (423) 343-1766 or visit www.lamplighttheatre.com. LampLight Theatre is located at 140 Broad Street, Kingsport, TN 37660.

Vision Productions Inc., is a non-profit organization devoted to sharing the gospel through music, seminars, and performing arts. Our

mission is to see people come to know Jesus Christ as their personal Lord and Savior and to see fellow Christians edified and challenged to a deeper walk of faith.