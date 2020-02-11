Just in time for Valentine’s Day, LampLight Theatre presents Sweetheart Banquet and Show on Friday, February 14 at 5:30 P.M. A romantic Italian-inspired dinner will be served in The Emporium, which adjoins the theater. A photographer will also be available for portraits for an additional fee. After the meal, guests can enjoy Le Cadre: An Enchanting Parable in the theater.

Reservations are required.

Tickets for dinner and show are $30

for adults and $25 for students.

For the dinner only, tickets are $18

for adults and $15 for students.

To make reservations, call (423) 343-1766 or visit www.lamplighttheatre.com.

LampLight Theatre is located at 140 Broad Street, Kingsport, TN 37660.

Vision Productions Inc., is a non-profit organization devoted to

sharing the gospel through music, seminars, and performing arts. Our

mission is to see people come to know Jesus Christ as their personal

Lord and Savior and to see fellow Christians edified and challenged to

a deeper walk of faith.