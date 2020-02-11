Like to Participate in 6th Annual Tennessee Medieval Faire?

Open Auditions February 15, 22 – Vendors Needed – Application Deadline April 5

Darkhorse Entertainment, LLC, invites you to participate in the 6th Tennessee Medieval Faire in Harriman. The festival is seeking professional performers, costumed street characters, and period-related vendors to recreate the High Middle Ages (circa 1000-1300) in a theatrical way. The theme is “Live the Age of Chivalry,” performed by interactive characters from the legend of Robin Hood.

Professional comedy, dance, and acoustic musical stage acts are encouraged to audition by February 22 by emailing performance details and video link(s) to DarkhorseLLC@comcast.net.

For those interested in participating as street characters, open auditions will be held on Saturdays, February 8, 15, and 22, from 2-5pm, at 150 Culton Lane, Kingston, TN. New auditioners are asked to bring a recent printed selfie. All should come prepared to demonstrate their outdoor performance talents, such as singing, juggling, playing an instrument, telling a story, speaking with a European accent, and participating in theatre games as directed. Agile adults are preferred, but mature and talented minors will also be considered. Having theatrical experience and an outgoing and friendly disposition are helpful.

The Faire is also seeking vendors to help bring the village of Nottingham to life. Vendors must make and sell their own wares. All work will be juried to ensure quality and fit. Medieval crafts may include leather, glass, wood, cloth, metal, henna, face-painting, and hair-braiding. Medieval foods may include turkey legs, gyros, kabobs, loaded baked potatoes, Scotch eggs, bread bowl soup, pastries, fruit, and desserts. Please visit https://www.tmfaire.com/vendor-fillable-form to fill out the online application and download the vending guidelines. The application deadline is April 6 and there is no fee to apply. The vending fee of $30 per day for crafts and $70 per day for food (if paid by check) for a 12’x12’ tent space will be due after approval by April 25.

The Tennessee Medieval Faire is an outdoor themed entertainment-oriented interactive family-friendly festival. Dates are May 23-24-25, 30-31; June 6-7, 2020. Hours are 11am-6pm ET. The festival is located at 550 Fiske Road, Harriman, TN. For more information, please visit www.TMFaire.com, follow the Tennessee Medieval Faire on Facebook, or call 865-376-0319.

Live the Age of Chivalry!