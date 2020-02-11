Maple Syrup Festival at Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site.

Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site will be hosting its 17th Annual Maple Syrup Festival and Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, February 15, from 8am to 3pm. Have you ever wondered how maple syrup gets from the tree to your table? Did you know that it takes 10 gallons of sap to make a quart of syrup? This is your chance to learn all about it! Come out to Tipton-Haynes to discover the history, lore, and method of making maple syrup. See how the sap is extracted from the maple trees located throughout the grounds of the site and then watch as the sap is boiled down over a wood fired furnace until it becomes the rich, flavorful maple syrup that you love so much.

From 8am to 11am, a pancake breakfast with delicious maple syrup will be served. Juice, coffee, and milk is included with your meal. Be sure to arrive early and let us feed you before you help our volunteers boil the sap into maple syrup.

Admission is $5 for adults and $2.50 for children twelve and under (children 3 and under are free). Breakfast is $2 extra for everyone. As always, Tipton-Haynes members are FREE! Donations are welcomed and will go to help the site continue its mission values. Genuine maple syrup will also be for sale – $15.00 per pint and $8.00 per half pint.

Tipton-Haynes is a Tennessee Historical Commission State-Owned Historic Site.

Tipton-Haynes is located in South Johnson City at 2620 South Roan Street. For additional information, please call 423-926-3631 or email tiptonhaynes@outlook.com.