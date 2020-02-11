Movement should be Motivating 

This is the time of year when people flock to the gyms. The treadmill, ellipticals, and Zumba classes will be full. But most people will give up soon, if they haven’t already and now, I completely understand why.

I’m healthy, in shape and I love the way my body looks so I didn’t think a gym would intimidate me, confuse me, or make me feel like a wanting to take a nap…but it totally did. I walked into a “typical” gym the other day and felt completely out of place. My friend and I went straight to the ellipticals to warm up. Frankly, that’s the only thing I knew how to work. After about 10 minutes, we got bored and move into the sea of machines since we know that lifting weights is more effective and fun. The only thing we knew how to work were the barbells and free weights where all the men were hoovering, waiting their turn.

We finally went into the aerobics room where we put some music on, pulled out mats and did some core work. We used some of the free weights and found a kettle bell. Everything we did seemed random with no purpose.

In addition to being very quiet, the view of the mountains out of the floor to ceiling windows was so beautiful, it was hard not to just stare out the window. I kept thinking how do people get in a workout here? I know there’s a small few who have a workout plan and go in there with a purpose. Maybe some people have worked with a personal trainer who has shown them the equipment. However, most people, especially New year’s Resolutioners have no clue what to do and it’s no surprise to me that by March the gym is back to its regulars.

I’m not trying to put down these types of gyms or the people that attend. For some, it’s exactly what they need. But for the majority, let me paint you a very different picture.

You walk in the gym and you’re greeted by your friends. They are expecting you to be there on that day at that time (accountability). You have a warm up, strength training and a workout plan up on the screen so you know exactly what you’re doing (system). Even if you’re not familiar with the movements, your coach explains everything in detail and even demonstrates the movements and the proper technique (no injuries). Then as a group, you warm up, lift weights, sweat, push yourself, and feel like you’ve accomplished something when you’re done. Your coach is correcting your technique when needed and gives you pointers. If something doesn’t feel right, your coach will adjust the workout to meet your individual needs. All of this happens in an hour or less. Most of the workouts push you to be better, you sweat, you try new things, you lift heavier weight. And as hard as it is, you’ll be back tomorrow. This scenario happens every day at a CrossFit gym.

Myths about CrossFit:

You’ll get hurt.- You will get hurt if you do stupid things, if you don’t follow the workouts, if your coach doesn’t correct you. Do your research before you join a CrossFit gym. Meet the coaches, make sure you mesh with them. Ask around your town. Most CrossFit gyms have free Saturday workouts open to non-members, try one and see if you like the atmosphere. People will yell at you. This is true. Your friends yell encouragements when you don’t want to do it anymore. CrossFit is too hard. Look up CrossFit on YouTube and search CrossFit adaption. Watch veterans with missing arms and legs do CrossFit. Watch people of all shapes and sizes do CrossFit. Watch 90-year-olds do a burpee. Then I dare you to tell me that you can’t do CrossFit.

You are expected to be there at a certain time (accountability) There is a warmup, a strength and a workout spelled out for you plus a coach that walks you through every step. You work out with friends, some become as close as family. They are going through the workout with you. You can stay in step with them especially when it gets hard. The music is loud, the weights hitting the floor are even louder, you’ll be pushed to your limit and you’ll want to come back and do it again and again. You feel yourself getting stronger, you’ll see your body changing, you’ll be proud of what you did every time you walk out that door.

Whatever you choose, make sure you want to come back and do it again tomorrow.

