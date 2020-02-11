New Blue Ridge Craft Trails Launch in Henderson County

18 Henderson Artists, Galleries and Arts Events Featured in Curated Trail

The Blue Ridge National Heritage Area (BRNHA) is pleased to announce the launch of its latest initiative, the Blue Ridge Craft Trails, in Henderson County. The Blue Ridge Craft Trails project celebrates the Western North Carolina region as a vibrant center for traditional and contemporary handmade crafts through the promotion of craft artisans, arts organizations and heritage tourism.

The addition of Henderson County to the trail is the latest step in the regional development project which aims to increase income for craft artists and businesses, enhance cultural tourism, and improve economic opportunity for 25 Western North Carolina counties. The region-wide marketing initiative guides consumers to craft artists in their communities and helps to better align the marketing efforts of these craft institutions and craft businesses.

Over the next 18 months, the Blue Ridge Craft Trails will be a system of driving trails throughout the region featuring 200 craft sites. Also, travelers get tips on rounding out their experiences with nearby foods, breweries, wineries, music, outdoor activities, and scenic views.

“We’re excited to have Henderson County’s talented artists and outstanding galleries and arts events on the trail now,” said Executive Director Angie Chandler. “The community has shown amazing support for the project, and is a true model of what we hope to garner in other counties across Western North Carolina. This is a grassroots effort and will take many partners to make it a success.”

As part of the Henderson County trails, three itineraries were created focusing on downtown Hendersonville, Flat Rock, and the “outskirts” of surrounding areas including Mills River and Fletcher. These itineraries and the profiles of participating sites are on the Blue Ridge Craft Trails website, BlueRidgeCraftTrails.com. A new map brochure with the itineraries will be distributed at the Hendersonville Visitor Center, I-26 Welcome Centers, and participating sites. Each site will have a Blue Ridge Craft Trails logo emblem on their window or door.

The 18 artists, galleries, and arts events included are: Art on Main, Open Studio Tour of Henderson County, The Gallery at Flat Rock, Firefly Craft Gallery, Sweet Magnolia Gallery (Melinda Lawton), Art MoB Studios and Marketplace, Art on 4th, Woodlands Gallery, A Walk in the Woods, Carolina Mountain Artists Guild, The Oriole Mill, Apple Country Woodcrafters, Meghan Bernard Pottery, Lorraine Cathey, Dian Magie, Rodney Leftwich Pottery, Sharon Gordon, and Heritage Weavers & Fiber Artists.

Funding for the project was provided by Community Foundation of Henderson County, Henderson County Tourism Development Authority, Appalachian Regional Commission, The Community Foundation of Western North Carolina, and Blue Ridge National Heritage Area.

The Blue Ridge National Heritage Area, designated by Congress in November 2003, works to protect, preserve, interpret, and develop the unique natural, historical, and cultural resources of Western North Carolina for the benefit of present and future generations, and in so doing to stimulate improved economic opportunity in the region. National Heritage Areas are locally-governed institutions that encourage residents, non-profit groups, government agencies, and private partners to work together in planning and implementing programs that preserve and celebrate America’s defining landscapes. The views and conclusions contained in this news release are those of the authors and should not be interpreted as representing the opinions or policies of the U.S. Government. Mention of trade names or commercial products does not constitute their endorsement by the U.S. Government.