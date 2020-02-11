Say Yes to Looking Your Best in the Dress! – Changes Medical Spa and Laser Center

Get Ready for Changes!

Preparing for a wedding can be stressful, whether you’re the Bride, Mother of the Bride, or anyone involved. Changes Medical Spa & Laser Center offers free Bridal Consultations to help you look and feel your best for that special day, and Bridal Spa Parties to help you celebrate. Changes Medical Spa & Laser Center was voted tops in the categories of Medical Spa and Teeth Whitening, and 2nd place in Best Bachelorette Parties, in the 2019 Readers’ Choice poll, Bridal Edition. Here are some ways the doctors and staff at Changes can help you prepare for the big event.

The three most commonly requested services for brides and wedding participants are Botox, Teeth Whitening, and Dermaplaning. The stresses of a wedding day, and even happy tears, can lead to a frowned appearance. Botox, and its newer competitor Jeuveau, also available at Changes, can reduce the unhappy-looking muscle movement. Botox is also used in the new procedure called a “Lip Flip” which makes the lips look fuller without lip fillers. Pricing averages from $100 to $500, with results starting in a few days and lasting several months.

Professional Teeth Whitening will make bridal smiles look great in photos, and give a healthier and more youthful appearance. Changes staff use the same whitening system as many dentists, with a low level laser light and professional gel. Changes counts among its teeth whitening patients Miss Tennessee and Miss Virginia and most local contestants. Call for special pricing.

Dermaplaning is an esthetic procedure which exfoliates facial skin while gently removing the peach fuzz to give a radiant, smoother complexion. Results are immediate and last 4-6 weeks. Makeup goes on smoother and skin is more luminous with just one affordable treatment.

For more rejuvenation, Changes is one of the most experienced providers in the nation of the 4D Laser Lift, a nonsurgical, no downtime laser face lift that includes skin resurfacing, tightening, and a year of free follow up procedures. All services are customized during a free consultation with one of their doctors. For more information, or to schedule a free consultation, call 423-328-0488.