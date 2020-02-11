Soon-to-be married couples and their guests are invited to the Simple Elegance Bridal Show on February 23rd from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Jonesborough Visitors Center and on March 1st from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Bristol Train Station.

“We are so excited about the 2020 Simple Elegance Bridal Shows,” said Mary Grace Wooten, the bridal show organizer. “This year is our 5th year. We are having 2 bridal shows this season, one on February 23rd at the Jonesborough Visitors Center and another on March 1st at the Bristol Train Station. As always, we want the bridal show to be informative and fun, so we have activities that brides and grooms-to-be will find different from other bridal shows. You will have time to talk with the vendors one on one,” she continued.

At the show, brides will be able to finalize plans for their special day all in one place or just gather ideas. Many Tri-Cities highly preferred wedding vendors will be exhibiting their goods and services—from venues to wedding rentals. Of course, there will be cake, ice cream, food samples, and bridal gowns being modeled.

During the Simple Elegance Bridal Show, door prizes will be given out to attendees. They will have chances to win great prizes throughout the show and, of course, at the show, attendees will receive savings and gifts. One lucky couple will win a wedding cake from Cakes by Lilian at the Jonesborough show. One lucky bride will win a wedding gown from the Bristol Bridal Station at the Bristol Show.

Follow the Simple Elegance Bridal Show on Facebook and Instagram for more info about exhibitors, gifts, and prizes. Tickets for the Simple Elegance Bridal Show are $6.00 at the door or guests can pre-register online at simpleelegancebridalshow.com to save $3.00 per person.

More information about the show, including the latest list of participating vendors, is online at www.simpleelegancebridalshow. com or you can call 423.930.8215.

The Simple Elegance Bridal Show is connecting couples with highly regarded local wedding professionals who are ready to help make couple’s wedding dreams come true while staying within their budget.