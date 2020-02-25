Dolly Parton is Focus of 35th Annual National Juried Art Exhibition at ETSU

“Dolly: P/N 35 National Juried Art Exhibition” opens Tuesday, Feb. 18, at East Tennessee State University’s Slocumb Galleries. The exhibit will continue through March 13.

The juror of this 35th annual “Positive/Negative” exhibition, Logan Lockner, will present a juror’s lecture on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 6:30 p.m. in the Ball Hall auditorium. Prior to his talk, a reception will be held at 5 p.m. in Slocumb Galleries, with live music provided by students from the ETSU Department of Music at 6 p.m.

Lockner is an Atlanta-based writer and the editor of Burnaway, an online magazine of contemporary art and criticism from the American South. His writing has also appeared in such national publications as Art Papers, Pelican, Bomb, Photograph and The Rib, and he recently edited the anthology “Stranger, Harder, Brighter: The 2019 Burnaway Reader.” In 2018, he was a finalist for the Rabkin Prize for Arts Journalism.

Lockner, an East Tennessee native who holds a B.A. in English literature from Emory University in Atlanta, has given talks and led workshops on art writing at the University of Georgia’s Lamar Dodd School of Art and Georgia State University’s Ernest G. Welch School of Art.

Lockner created the theme for this exhibition and looked for works in a range of media that emerged from “the ideas or associations she represents: homespun charm and Appalachian heritage but also camp, celebrity and sexuality; an embrace of Christian traditions alongside vocal and longstanding support of the LGBTQ community; the self-made singer-songwriter in Nashville (and) country music; (and) gender and identity performance.”

The exhibit, reception and juror’s talk are free and open to the public.

The Slocumb Galleries are located in Ball Hall, 232 Sherrod Drive, and are open weekdays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., with extended hours until 6 p.m. on Thursdays and during lectures and receptions, and other times by appointment.

For more information, contact Karlota Contreras-Koterbay, director of Slocumb Galleries, at contrera@etsu.edu. For disability accommodations, call the ETSU Office of Disability Services at 423-439-8346.