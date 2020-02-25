Emory & Henry to Host Series of Events to Celebrate Black History Month

Emory & Henry College will celebrate Black History Month with a series of events that will take place on campus during the month of February. The events are organized by the College’s Office of Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion, which supports every student in finding their voice and in creating a positive impact at Emory & Henry College, in their own community and the world.

“We invite the community to join in the celebration of Black History Month,” says John Holloway, Vice President for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Emory & Henry College. “Black History Month is an acknowledgement of the achievements of African Americans and pays tribute to the many contributions made to this great nation. Each year this celebration increases awareness of a proud people, rich in their heritage, with faith as powerful as the grain of a mustard seed.”

Below is a complete listing of events.

Friday, Feb. 21 – M.O.E. Presents: NBA2K20 Tourney

Martin Brock Game Room, 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 25 – Celebrating Dr. Douglas Covington, E&H’s First Black President,

I.D. Center, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 26 – “Brother2Brother”: A Talk Among E&H’s Black and Latino Men, Co-sponsored by M.O.E., Black Box Theater, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 27 – The Staley Lecture: Rev. Prof. Daniel Harris

Johns Hopkins School of Public Health, BOV, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 28 – Lunch & Learn: Gospel and Spiritual Music,

McGlothlin Center for the Arts, Noon