Hands On! Museum March Calendar of Events

Tuesday, February 18th – Sunday, March 29th – Can You Feel the Pressure?

Did you know that you have 14 pounds of air pressure pushing on every inch of your body? Join us in the Eastman Discovery Lab as we learn about the properties of air and air pressure through fun interactive demonstrations. Watch marshmallows grow in a vacuum sealer, send fruit and veggie pieces into the air with our potato launcher, launch a seltzer rocket, and witness a grown-up get vacuum sealed! Programs announced periodically throughout each day.

Monday, March 2nd, 9:30am-noon – Seussical Science Drop-off Workshop

Celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday by making creations straight from the pages of his books. Make an oobleck, the infamous non-Newtonian fluid from Bartholomew and the Oobleck. Let Horton Hears a Who serve as inspiration while using microscopes to analyze the smallest matter. Heed advice from The Lorax and build your very own clean-up machine. Ages 5-10. Cost: Early registration by Tuesday, February 18th is $12 for HODC members and $15 for non-members. Late registration is $15 for HODC members and $20 for non-members. Museum admission is an additional cost. Space is limited. For more information or to register, please visit https://visithandson. org/workshops/

Monday, March 2nd – Sunday, March 29th – Art Studio Programs

Join us for a wax-resist watercolor Starry Night inspired paintings, Dr. Seuss inspired optical illusion line art drawings, and a Piet Mondrian inspired collage in our Art Studio. All activities are self-guided with instructions provided, with facilitated programs announced periodically throughout each day. Stop by and get creative!

Mondays through Wednesdays in March – K’nex on our Discovery Cart

All K’nex pieces and components must remain on site. Contains small parts that may not be suitable for children 3 and under.

Saturday, March 14th – Pi Day

Join us to celebrate the mathematical constant pi (π). Programs and activities by announcement throughout day. Free with regular admission while supplies last.

Tuesday, March 17th, 10am-2pm – Leprechaun Science Family Pop-in Workshop

Stop in anytime between 10am and 2pm to expose some Leprechaun secrets! Make Leprechaun slime, create your own solar-powered, color-changing rainbow Leprechaun bead bracelet, grow Leprechaun “eggs” that emerge and vanish in a blink of an eye, and make some sudsy Leprechaun “toothpaste”. Materials fee of $5 per person for HODC members, $7 per person for non-members, while supplies last. Museum admission is an additional cost. Children must be supervised by an adult (18+) at all times. Due to small parts, this workshop is recommended for ages 3+.