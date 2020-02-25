Johnson City Public Library to Host Bi-Weekly Community Sing-Alongs

Johnson City Public Library is partnering with a local group of singing enthusiasts for bi-weekly community sing-alongs. Beginning on Wednesday, March 4, these gatherings will meet in the Library’s Jones Meeting Room on the first and third Wednesdays of every month from 6:30-7:45 p.m. The sing-alongs are open to the public of all ages, including children. People of any singing skill level are encouraged to attend; no prior experience, practice or preparation are needed.

David Wiley, president and founder of Historic Jonesborough Dance Society, formed a steering committee of “fellow singing enthusiasts” to create community sing-alongs in Johnson City after learning about the numerous benefits they provide. Wiley explains, “Studies have found that community singing nurtures physical health, increases self-confidence and lowers feelings of depression and anxiety. It also creates social capital and develops friendship networks.”

Wiley hopes that sing-along participants come away feeling better about themselves and the world around them. He says, “Being in a community group will help you feel important and a part of something, and it will improve your mood and outlook. Plus, you’ll make new friends!”

For more information about the Community Sings program, contact David Wiley at (423) 534-8879 or wileyman2@msn.com. Learn more about Johnson City Public Library by visiting www.jcpl.org, calling (423) 434-4450 or dropping by the Library at 100 West Millard Street. Follow Johnson City Public Library on Facebook and Instagram for program and collection updates.