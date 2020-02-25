National Pound Cake Day Contra Dance in Jonesborough!

The Historic Jonesborough Dance Society will celebrate National Pound Cake Day on Saturday, March 7, 2020 with a contra dance and bake off at the Jonesborough Visitors Center, 117 Boone Street. The featured band will be Laura Light and Dave Bartley. The caller will be Laurie Fisher from Asheville, NC.

Admission to the dance is $7, $5, Students and Children. No partner is necessary. All dances are taught by the caller. All dances are smoke, alcohol and fragrance free. A workshop for beginning contra dancers will be led by the caller at 7:00pm. The dance will run from 7:30-10:30pm with a break at 9:00pm where the pound cake judging and consumption will take place. Gift awards will be given for the top three winners. Celebrity judges will be selected before the event. “Based on all the entries that we had in previous years for our cupcake contests, this group of judges will have their hands full at the Great Pound Cake Bake Off on March 7th”, offers David Wiley, event organizer. All attendees will get to sample the goods after the judging.

It is said that pound cakes can be traced back to at least the beginning of the 18th century and to commemorate this sinfully delectable delight, Pound Cake Day is now celebrated each and every year. Every year, countless thousands of those with a bit of a sweet tooth memorialize this delight by baking their own cake using ingredients and toppings of their choosing.

While the pound cake is perhaps one of the better-known pastries in many different cultures, very few are actually aware of where the name originated. In fact, this term is derived from the act of using one pound of butter, eggs, flour and sugar. It is said that this was done so that those who were unable to read would be able to memorize the recipe.

Thankfully, literacy rates have dramatically increased while our taste buds have remained just as loyal as they were centuries ago. It is for this reason that such a holiday proves to be quite popular amongst many cultures around the world.

Contra dancing is a traditional form of American folk dance that evolved from the long ways country dances popular in English society centuries ago. Contra dance communities now thrive all over the country. There are websites that can direct you to contra dances in most states. The modern contra dances provide dancers of all ages and experience levels with the opportunity to smile, move, connect, flirt and create an evening of dance nirvana with each other. No previous dance experience is necessary. No fancy footwork is required. If you can walk and count to eight, you can contra dance!

Contra dances are community events. At almost any contra you will find people of all ages and all dance skill levels, from young to old, beginner to expert. Contra dancers form a very open and welcoming group of people. You can come alone or with others since it is a tradition to dance with a variety of partners throughout the night. It is perfectly acceptable for either a man or a woman to ask someone to dance. It’s a great way to make friends with someone they haven’t met before. You will find contra dancing a great way to make new friends. If you can walk and count to eight, you can contra dance!

For more information, please contact event organizer, David Wiley at 423-534-8879, visit www.historicjonesboroughdancesociety.org and on FACEBOOK.