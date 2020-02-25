Pondering The Idea of Service 

Years ago I decided it was time to consider my purpose on this earth. As I searched my soul,

these words popped up in my head…

The voice of our president spoke loud and clear from the ancient 2003 TV set. Mesmerized, I

became totally engrossed in his words: “We must serve our country.” Words that played in my

mind throughout the week, a week of running to and fro from preschool to preschool in my

convertible on the January streets of Burnsville; top down of course. Well, I do have heated

seats, a screen fastened to the back, and electric windows rolled tight; so it’s not as bad as you

might think. What’s the point of owning a convertible if you keep the top up. For God sakes, it is

a convertible, the top’s supposed to be down at least eighty percent of the time. Save that twenty

percent for heavy, raining cats and dogs days. Which, if I didn’t have my Rockford Fosgate

twenty speaker, six disc CD changer (which was actually the reason I purchased my metal baby)

I would have forgotten the rain and enjoyed the refreshment of moisture after a long hard day

meeting with preschool parents at McDonalds. Maybe this is my service. It could be.

By the way, parent meetings at McDonalds are the way to go. You can have a leisurely cup of

coffee with their “freshly made” apple pie. Little Johnny can play to his heart’s content while

you sell your educational expertise to his mom. I don’t know why other special education

teachers haven’t thought of this. Collaboration under the yellow arches leads to future readers.

But, is this my purpose. I just didn’t feel it.

Back to my story, anyway the president’s voice played in my head like a scratched CD, Serve

your country, serve your country. Finally I yelled to my broken CD brain, ok, ok, I’ll do it! Now

that I’ve confirmed my commitment to service, what is my calling? Let’s see I could help old

folks cross the street. No that wouldn’t work, by the time I got to the middle of the street with

poor old Granny, my flip flop would loosen from my denture creamed foot (that’s another story)

and, there we’d be, Granny and I, in the middle of the street with the green light giving the go

ahead to a big gas guzzling SUV, and wouldn’t you know it? Granny and I would be first arrivals

to the Sisters of Mercy Medical Center. Oh that reminds me, one time I went to The Sisters of

Mercy Thrift Store on a mission with my friend, a fellow teacher. My second graders were

putting on a play called Hillbilly Wedding, and we needed costumes. Of course the Sisters of

Mercy have consignment shops all across the country. We decided we might find some props

there. We walked in, laughing about a person we knew who probably shopped here frequently.

Our laughter put the sisters on edge. I could tell because they kept peering at us from behind the

counter, as if to say, “Those girls are up to no good.” Well we saw the perfect dress, not for our

kids, but for that person, a camouflage dress, complete with a rope belt. I flew into hysterics with

a full bladder. You get the picture. Right there underneath the shoe rack, water from you know

where spewed out onto the god awfulness pair of white Velcro fastened Doc Shoals shoes that I

have ever seen. At the same time, my fits of laughter were so intense, the loud overpowering

sounds of gas erupted from my body. By that time one of the sisters had her finger on 911 of her

cell phone. I’m sure she thought we had escaped from the local jail, on the run, and needed

disguises. Finally, I controlled myself enough to walk slowly, backwards of course (you know

why) out of the store, my friend close behind.

Let’s get back to my community service revelation. I continue to drive down the street, top

down, ypondering my community service task. And then, it hit me! I could serve food at the

local church to hungry folks. Wait, that might be a problem. I remembered that time, at a school

harvest festival where I worked, my principal put me in charge of pouring drinks. Who puts me

in charge of that task? And why? I mean I can’t use my right hand and when I use my left hand,

the right hand shakes as if it is trying to work but can’t get started; kind of like a lawn mower

that you have to choke every time you try to crank it up. Anyway every time I would pour a

Pepsi into a paper cup with my good left hand, my right hand would jerk and hit the cup,

toppling it over the table. Opps, there goes another cup of Pepsi. Two liters later the principal

sees his mistake, walks over, and redirects me to the desserts. So much for serving hungry folks.

My mind raced. What can I do? Me, cerebral palsied and all. I must be good for something, but

what? I continue to reflect on my life’s purpose and then…a kindergartener runs up the steps of

the school during my morning pick-up duty embraces me in a huge hug…right then I realize this

is my purpose, this is my service. Until next time…