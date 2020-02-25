Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park March 2020 – Special Events and Workshops

Come Share in the Glorious Cause of Liberty!

Watauga Valley Fife and Drum Corps

The Watauga Valley Fife & Drum Corps, a component of the Washington County Militia, performs at historical events, dedications, and parades. If you would like to join the Corps, musical experience is welcome but not necessary, just come with a willingness to learn how to interpret history through music. Please contact the park for further information.

Watauga Valley Art League Meeting and Program

Sunday, March 1 1:30 pm

This monthly meeting is open to all! Each month a unique program is planned that ranges from talks, to demos, to hands on projects. Today’s meeting will include each of the board members of the league highlighting their art.

Carter Mansion Tour

Wednesday, March 4 1:00 pm

Wednesday, March 18 1:00 pm

Adults – $8.00; Ages 7 to 17 years – $4.00; 6 and under free

Tax included Max: 20

Registration required – www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals

Join Ranger Davis for a tour of Tennessee’s oldest frame house! Discover the secrets of this elegant frontier home and learn the history of the family who built it between 1775 and 1780.

The John and Landon Carter Mansion is located at 1031 Broad Street, Elizabethton, TN 37643

Accessibility to the home includes steps and an interior staircase. Tour may be subject to cancelation in the event of severely inclement weather.

The Overmountain Institute

Friday – Sunday, March 6, 7, & 8

Fee – $50.00 Max: 50

For a detailed schedule and to register please visit – liberty.ticketleap.com/omi2020/

Join us for a unique weekend dedicated to sharing in depth knowledge about life on the colonial frontier. Skilled heritage interpreters, living historians and expert craftsmen will bring life in the 18th century Watauga settlement to new light through a series of demonstrations, workshops, seminars, and hands on activities.

Sabine Hill Guided Tour

Wednesday, March 11 1:00 pm

Wednesday, March 25 1:00 pm

Adults – $8.00; Ages 7 to 17 years – $4.00; 6 and under free

Tax included Max: 20

Registration required – www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals

Join Museum Curatorial Assistant Chad Bogart for a guided tour of this stately home built by Mary Patton Taylor, widow of Brigadier General Nathaniel Taylor. The site has been described as one of the finest examples of Federal architecture in the State of Tennessee. During your tour you will have the opportunity to take in the colorful and architecturally detailed interior while learning about the influential Taylor family who called Sabine Hill home in the early 19th century.

Sabine Hill is located at 2328 West G Street, Elizabethton, TN 37643

Please note, only portable toilet facilities are available at this time. Accessibility to the home includes steps and an interior staircase. Tour may be subject to cancelation in the event of severely inclement weather.

Overmountain Weavers Guild Fibers Show and Sale

Saturday, March 14 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Sunday, March 15 11:00 am – 4:00 pm

Don’t miss this great opportunity to visit with some of the best fiber artists of our region! If you love fibers, this is the place for you! Demonstrations include weaving, spinning, knitting, natural dyeing, and more. A variety of handmade items will be offered for sale.

Gardening Seminar Series with Ben Hunter: Vegetable Gardening

Saturday, March 21 9 am – noon

Cost: No Charge – Registration is NOT necessary for this session

It’s not too early to be planning & building your spring garden. Gardener extraordinaire, Ben Hunter, will be joining us to share his experiences & techniques for growing the garden of your dreams! Sponsored by the Northeast Tennessee Master Gardeners

Spring Hike

Saturday, March 21 10:00 am – 11:30 am

Cost: No Charge but please register – www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals

Spring has officially arrived and it is time to get outside for some fresh air! Come for an easy hike throughout the park grounds to enjoy the beauty that this time of year brings to the region. You may bring water and/or snacks with you and please remember to wear appropriate clothing and footwear. Please no pets. Also, note that this hike may be cancelled in the event of inclement weather.

Old Time Music Jam – Led by Art Lang

Sunday, March 22 1:30 pm – 4:00 pm

Enjoy the rich musical traditions of our region each month. Old time musicians of all levels are welcome. Don’t play and instrument? Come on over, kick back, and enjoy the tunes!

Workshop: Watermedia Painting Class

Instructor: Barbara Jernigan

Saturday, March 28 9:00 am – Noon

Cost: $12 (student brings supplies) or $20 (supplies provided)

Register and prepay by calling the park at 423-543-5808

Come and paint with watercolors and acrylics on paper! The possibilities are endless. You may paint a landscape, spring flowers, a mountain vista, or maybe even a selfie. Photo references or tracings will be provided. Paint your own composition or follow along with the instructor. Students with supplies may use watercolors, acrylics or fluid acrylics on paper.

Traditional Arts Workshops

To join one or more classes, you must register in advance by

calling 423-543-5808 and pre-pay.

If you would like to receive updated information throughout the year, please send your email address to jennifer.bauer@tn.gov

Visitors Center Hours:

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM Monday through Saturday 1:00 PM – 4:30 PM Sunday

Our Visitors Center is closed on most State holidays.

Park grounds are open from dawn until dusk.

In the event of extremely inclement winter weather, contact the park about program cancelations and park office closings.

Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park

1651 W. Elk Avenue

Elizabethton, TN 37643

423-543-5808

www.tnstateparks.com/parks/sycamore-shoals

www.sycamoreshoalstn.wordpress.com

www.facebook.com/sycamoreshoals

www.friendsofsycamoreshoals.org