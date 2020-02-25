Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site presents State of Franklin Battle

Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site will be hosting a celebration of the State of Franklin Battle. So what is the State of Franklin? A local bank or a road in Johnson City? Come and join us on Saturday, February 29, from 9am to 3pm to learn of the failed state and the battle that was fought on the property of Colonel John Tipton. This leap year marks the 232nd anniversary of the February 29, 1788 battle. Local reenactors will be camping on the historic grounds for visitors to see camp life of the late 1700s. They will also be holding different demonstrations throughout the morning. At 12:30pm, there will be a showing of The Mysterious Lost State of Franklin documentary. Highlighting the day will be a re-enactment at 2pm of the two hundred and thirty two year old battle.

Come and also discover the rich history of Tipton-Haynes as you examine the site’s eleven historic structures. The historic home of the Tipton and Haynes families will be open for visitors to tour through. Take a relaxing stroll along the site’s quarter mile nature trail or go spelunking in the site’s ancient cave.

Admission for the State of Franklin Battle is $5 for adults and $2.50 for children 12 and under. As always, Members are free! For more information call 423-926-3631 or email tiptonhaynes@outlook.com. Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site is located at 2620 South Roan Street in Johnson City and is a Tennessee Historical Commission owned state historic site.