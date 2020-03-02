 LampLight Theatre Presents: “Shenanigans: A  Musical Comedy Revue”

Join us for some more LampLight Shenanigans! This musical theater revue will focus on hits from CATS, The Music Man, and “Billy” Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. Expect to laugh, sing and toe-tap along as you enjoy some of LampLight’s finest talent. You don’t want to miss this hilarious journey through these Broadway classics.

Shenanigans will be presented every weekend beginning on Friday, March 6 through Sunday, March 22. Shows are on Friday and Saturday nights at 7 p.m., Saturday matinees at 2 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 3 p.m. Admission is $12 for adults and $7 for students. Children 5 and under are free. To make reservations, call (423) 343-1766 or visit www.lamplighttheatre.com. LampLight Theatre is located at 140 Broad Street, Kingsport, TN 37660.