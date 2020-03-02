I was eight years old when I stepped on that big yellow school bus, the steel apparatus attached to my shoe clanged as it brushed against the handrail. I quickly made my way to the back of the bus, embarrassed by the noise I had created as the children stared at me. In my mind this was the worst day ever. At the bus pulled up in front of that red brick school, I exited with the others, hoping to hide within the hustle and bustle into my classroom.

Later that day recess was filled with ball playing and childish games. I loved softball. I remember walking up to base swinging my bat with one hand ready to hit a home run. I swung hard and saw the ball move into left field. As I began to run my teacher stopped me and quickly told another child to run the bases for me because she assumed that I’d never make it to first base with my right leg encased in steel. My hatred surfaced that day. Such hatred for this piece of steel that was the result of my limitations.

After school I got off the bus and went straight to my hideaway in the woods above my house. I loved that place. A place where I discovered a tree that had grown into a natural bench. It was there I climbed upon that bench to think and to read. There I could surround myself in nature and completely forget about this dreaded steel casing. That day I sat there still, and before I knew it, I had unbuckled this contraption, removed it from my leg and detached it from my shoe. Before I could even think about what I was doing, I flung this limitation far into the woods, turned around, and headed for home, barefooted. Of course I had consequences to pay for that five-second action and another brace to encase my leg along with numerous threats that this brace had better not find it’s way into the woods.

Years and several leg braces later, my son, who was clearing property at my Dad’s emerged out of the woods holding a piece of steel, the buckled and leather completed gone, rotted from years of natural exposure so all that was left was a steel encasing. He held it up and said, “Is this your old leg brace? Why was it buried in the woods? “ I looked at him, took the brace, rubbing the cold steel as my memory took me back, back to those days when I felt my only limitation was this piece of steel. As I held it in my hand, and at that moment, I realized that this brace was not the result of my limitations. My limitations came from within my soul. As the years passed I learned that every time I had the confidence to step out of my comfort zone and experience new things, I broke those limitation encasements just like I tossed that brace into the woods…and another thing, no matter what you do, eventually, even if you try to hide it or throw it away, there will come a time when the past will find a way to remind you of your deeds. Until next time…

