After a recent viewing of the Oscar nominated film “Marriage Story”, I can clearly see why Laura Dern won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role as a feisty lawyer named Nora Fanshaw. Dern’s is only one of the fantastic performances in this film, as lead stars Adam Driver, as theater director Charlie Barber, and Scarlett Johansson as his wife and former teen film actress Nicole, were both nominated. The story begins with Barber producing a play starring his wife, and while all may seem idyllic, the two are seeing a marriage counselor in the hopes of saving their troubled marriage. Matters become even more complicated when Nicole is offered a starring role in a television pilot that will take her to Los Angeles, where the couple lived years earlier before moving to New York City. Nicole accepts the offer, much to the displeasure of Charlie, and moves to her mothers home in West Hollywood with the couple’s young son Henry (Azhy Robertson). Charlie has decided to stay in New York because the play formerly starring Nicole is moving to Broadway. The aforementioned actions lead the couple to agree to split on good terms without the involvement of lawyers, but Nicole eventually hires family lawyer Nora (Dern) to help in the divorce proceedings. Nicole expressed her concerns of how she felt neglected by Charlie and how she suspected him of cheating. When Charlie flies to L.A. to visit his family, he is surprised to be served with divorce papers. This action results in Charlie meeting with an expensive lawyer who attempts to convince him to fight dirty, but Charlie flies back to New York without hiring the brash lawyer. Meanwhile, Charlie in contacted by Nora who advised him he must hire a lawyer or risk losing custody of Henry. Charlie returns to L.A. where he hires an attorney to help and rents an apartment where his son can visit and stay when he is in town. Charlie wants to avoid going to court, but during a meeting with Nicole and the lawyers everything goes bad when Charlie refuses to give into the demands of Nora. Eventually Charlie is forced to fire his current attorney (Alan Alda), and hire the brash and expensive one (Ray Liotta) as the proceedings will move to court. Matters get really unpleasant in court as the attorneys accuse the couple of various horrible actions, and after they have a private meeting, an evaluator is sent to monitor Charlie and Henry, which proves successful, they agree to relax their demands. The meeting between Nicole and Charlie in his apartment is heartwreching and in this moment you can see why both were nominated for their performances. The two part on good terms, and when the film flashes forward to a year later, Charles has moved to Los Angeles after the successful run of his Broadway play to take a residency at UCLA so he can be closer to his son. While all ends well for the couple, the sting of divorce and disappointment is still evident in the final scene, which features Charlie leaving a Halloween party with Henry, when Nicole sees Charlie’s show is untied, she bends down to tie his shoelaces. That simple and kind moment is when I wished the couple had been able to make a go of it, as you can clearly see they still love each other. Perhaps one can imagine they eventually reunite despite the ending. As I touched on earlier, the performances are amazing, and the characters emotions feels genuine, often leaving one teary eyed. The film effectively conveys the difficulty children have with divorce, as they have more pain than the adults involved. “Marriage Story” is not always easy to watch, but is effective in revealing what a true tragedy divorce can often be. Now playing on Netflix. (Rated R)

