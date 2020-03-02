Selected works of Claire-Lise Holy, Dieter Leisegang on display at ETSU

East Tennessee State University’s Reece Museum and Department of Literature and Language present an exhibition that features the poems of German author and philosopher Dieter Leisegang and the artwork of Claire-Lise Holy that continues through April 10 at the Reece Museum. A reception will be held Thursday, March 5, from 5-7 p.m.

Curated by Joachim Leisegang, who was the husband of Holy and brother of Leisegang, with the assistance of Dr. Jutta Brederhoff and Dr. Katherine Weiss, chair of the Department of Literature and Language, the exhibition includes 17 of Holy’s original drawings, each illustrating select literary works of Dieter Leisegang that include his poetry and miniature illustrations.

This exhibition also depicts the close friendship of the two artists, brought together by Joachim Leisegang. Over the span of 14 years, Dieter Leisegang and Holy engaged in a rare and touching friendship in which Holy was fascinated by Leisegang’s dark poetry and miniature drawings.

In Begleitung/In Accompaniment” incorporates Dieter Leisegang’s work in its original German text and in English translation. As an educational exercise, ETSU students studying German with Dr. Jan Jost-Fritz, assistant professor; Dr. Raluca Negrisanu, senior lecturer; and David Weiss, who was a close friend of Leisegang, translated the poems featured in the exhibit.

A variety of educational and entertainment events are planned in conjunction with the exhibit. For details, visit the Reece Museum website at https://www.etsu.edu/cas/cass/reece/.

The Reece Museum is located on the ETSU campus on 363 Stout Drive, and is open weekdays from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. All events are free and open to the public.

For information, email the Reece Museum at reecemus@etsu.edu or call at 423-439-4392. For disability accommodations, call the ETSU Office of Disability Services at 423-439-8346.