After-school activities at WCPL

After a busy day at school, kids can come and have some fun at both branches of the Washington County (TN) Library, this month. All events are free and open to the public. Call the libraries for more information: Gray (423) 477-1550 or Jonesborough (423) 753-1800.

LEGO Club: Minecraft

Please bring your own bricks to build with! A short LEGO film will be shown during build time. Healthy snacks provided.

Gray: Thurs., March 26, 5 to 6 p.m.

Jonesborough: Thurs., March 19, 5 to 6 p.m.

Pokemon Club

This club is for play and trading Pokemon cards. It is held at Gray Library on the second Thursday (March 12) of the month from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Scholar Hour: “Don’t Bug Me”

This program is ideal for students in K-5th grade, where we explore subjects with hands-on activities. This month we will learn about the fascinating world of insects. Play a trivia game and share your knowledge. If you collect bugs, you are welcome to show your collection!

Gray: Mon., March 9 at 4 p.m.

Jonesborough: Mon., March 23 at 4 p.m.