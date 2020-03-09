The public is invited to participate in a “Make a Mala” Workshop at the Appalachian Dharma & Meditation Center (ADMC) in Johnson City on Saturday, March 14, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Malas are prayer beads used in meditation. They are used to count one’s prayers or mantras similarly to a rosary bead used in Christian faiths.

ADMC will provide each participant with materials and instructions to make your own 108-bead mala. Instructor Marina Munjal will also provide information and instructions on how to use a mala in one’s practice. The group will also make additional malas to be donated to Buddhist inmates at a Tennessee prison. There is a $10 charge for the materials.

Space and supplies will be limited, so please sign up by March 9 at www.dharma4et.org under Mala Workshop.

ADMC is a non-profit center for mindfulness and meditation studies. It is located at 108 West 10th Ave., Suite 3 (downstairs), Johnson City, TN. For more information about the workshop or ADMC please go to www.dharma4et.org.