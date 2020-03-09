VHCC Spencer Miller Arts Array series The McLain Family Band 3-15-2020

The VHCC Arts Array series Spencer-Miller concerts will be featuring the McLain Family Band on Sunday afternoon March 15 2020 at 3:00. The concert will be at Sinking Spring Presbyterian Church on Main St in Abingdon. The concert is free for all area students and 10.00 for the general public.

For many decades, the enthusiastic outstanding McLain family band has been performing, and spreading the wonderful traditions of bluegrass and Appalachian folk music. Founded by their father Raymond K. McLain, the family group has made 14 international tours under the sponsorship of the US State Department. In addition to concerts at the Grand Ole Opry, they also played with symphony orchestras featuring works with McLain themes. They have also appeared at Carnegie Hall and at the Lincoln Center. Raymond W. McLain leads the band today and is most likely the best known outside of the family band. He is an excellent fiddler and banjoist and has built a long career that includes working with Jim and Jesse’s Virginia Boys and harmonica player Mike Stevens.