Wildlife Emergency Training

Washington County Jonesborough Library

March 9th @ 1:00pm

 

We at the Jonesborough Library are happy to welcome

Jonesborough’s Wildlife Resources & Education Network

to come and give a class on caring for our wild neighbors!

In this class, you will learn what do to when you encounter wildlife, what constitutes an emergency and any helpful resources for orphaned and injured wildlife.

 

This class is free for everyone

and will be held at the Jonesborough Library on March 9th at 1:00pm!

 

 

If you have any questions, please call the Jonesborough Library at (423) 753-1800,

or email Allen McCumber at amccumber@wclibrarytn.org.

All of our library programs are sponsored by the Washington County Friends of the Library.

The Loafer
