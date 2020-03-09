Women in Power

Our first Woman in Power is Market Innovations/The Loafer is our very own Kimberly Santucci. A self-made business woman and entrepreneur, she built her marketing company from the ground up while struggling with some very intense illnesses. But nothing could keep her back from following her dreams.

She started off with a degree in accounting and a minor in business management from UNC Asheville. From there she worked in a couple different jobs such as HR, manufacturing, accounting, and even selling time shares for Fairfield Marketing. She found that she loved sales and being able to work directly with other people. Wanting an outlet for these, along with her passion for advertising, is what inspired her to start her own marketing business, Kim says, “I jumped in feet first with opening Market Innovations and I have loved every minute of it, the good and bad.” She also says it’s been a learning process, but putting her faith in something she loves has paid off, “Watching my vision come together through the hard work of myself and my employees, to make an amazing issue of Tri Cities Living Magazine and The Loafer each time is the best reward I could get.” She added The Loafer to the Market Innovations family in July 2018. It has been a great fit for the company, Kim says, “ Why not add The Loafer its a icon here in the Tri Cities and keeping it alive is a honor”.

As a mother of three (Haley, 24, Ethan 20, and Zoey, 13),and Mimi to her 3 year old grandaughter Paisley. She is also a step Mother as well to Haley and Kristen Santucci. Kim says, “ It’s a honor to be a step Mother to the girls, I know how hard it can be to have a step parent, but I try to be positive and always be there for them because they are my daughters as well now and I love them as my own”. Life has threw her a lot of curve balls but she has overcome the odds. Losing her previous husband to sucidie in 2019 was a shock, but she kept pushing forward. Later in the year she met her current husband Danny Santucci, which Kim says, “ he is the love of my life, he pulled me out of a dark place and showed me how good life can be, he is a amazing man and I am honored to be his wife”. Kim is originally from the small town of Burnsville, NC, the hardest part of her job is managing the stress. Owning a business like this means being on top of everything, everyday. But luckily, she’s had an understanding family and friends by her side, “I knew in my heart this is what I was suppose to do, and I made the decision that I should go for it. My family and friends supported me through the good and bad of building the company.” The job also comes with it’s upsides too, “I love taking a small business and putting them in our publication, and then watching them grow. My publication works. It’s affordable. It’s great for small business owners who don’t have a big budget to work with, and it’s really satisfying to be able to help them.” Even as a more digital age of advertising is upon us, Kim finds that people are still really enjoying having a printed medium, “I don’t think print is dead, everyone loves to take time to look at a good magazine that you can actually hold in your hands. I always put great people and businesses in the magazine, and we do amazing articles about them, so the readers are getting to know them personally instead of just seeing an ad. We also do non-profit articles, because I believe in giving back to the community.” She has built a amazing event that she does for our local Veterans. The Adopt A Veteran event has really took off the past 3 years. She has been able to feed, and cloth hundreds of Veterans in our community. Kim say, “ they go and fight for our country and when they come back we

should help them, just because they are down on their luck does not mean we should not help them. Every family we help at Christmas with the Adopt A Veteran event is the greatest gift for me”. We ask Kim where she see herself in ten years, “Ten years down the road, I want my children beside me, learning the business so they can take over and then take it to the next level, while I enjoy traveling and other things I love.” She also hopes to be cancer free, “Most people don’t know how I live everyday. I hide my illness very well. I see every day as a gift, being a breast cancer patient alongside of having lupus. I am a fighter. I don’t let my illness keep me from doing what I love, and I get strength from my family knowing this business will be their future. Their pride in me is very rewarding.”

Kim’s incredible story and rise to role-model status, all started with a role model of her own; her sister Karen Wilson Fox. “She was the most amazing sister,” says Kim, “ she help raise me after our Mother past away with cancer when I was 13. She was a great role model and taught me if you want something in life you go for it regardless what other people say or think. She taught me to fight for what I believe in and never give up on your dreams. A lesson that Kim learned well, as her strength and determination are truly an inspiration to all.

Tressy Smith is the owner/ operator of On The Ball Cleaning. She began her cleaning career at the age of eighteen in Gatlinburg, TN, working her way up from housekeeper to manager. Eventually, thanks to a strong work ethic, Tressy became the owner of her thriving business, On The Ball Cleaning. Toward the end of 2012, Tressy relocated to the Tri-Cities area and, it was there, that she met her husband, Michael Smith, who is now the co-owner of On The Ball Cleaning. Tressy has twenty-five years experience in the cleaning business. She prides herself in providing quality, exceptional residential and commercial cleaning services to her clients. As a community-minded business owner, Tressy provides employment to single mothers and fathers and helps them to balance work and family in a positive, nurturing work environment. Tressy feels she is truly blessed to provide her community with a business and is quick to point out that she owes all her success to God. She is extremely grateful for her husband’s support and her employees whom she calls her “work family.” For community-minded personal cleaning services contact On The Ball Cleaning.

Maria True, is the general manager of JET Broadcasting Incorporated. Her position at JET Broadcastings WEMB/WXIS is to ensure that the company runs as smoothly as possible. Working with the Federal Communications Commission, the Forest Service and the Federal Aviation she makes

certain compliance is a priority. Ms. True provides news, entertainment and sports programming on a FM/AM signal that can be heard on the dial, as well as, streaming live on JET Broadcasting. These venues create outlets for businesses to advertise and guarantee that new and established businesses thrive by maintaining both trending formats along with with current interests.

Maria True is a child of a radio station owner and these stations have been in the True family since 1958. Her first business endeavor was the founding of a Merle Norman Cosmetic Studio in Rogersville, Tn. She has previously resided in Arkansas, Virginia and Colorado. Although she is grateful to have lived in various states, she is thrilled to return to East Tennessee, her birthplace.

Ms. True is delighted to be featured in The Loafer.