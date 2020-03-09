‘Women on Wednesdays’ talk at ETSU to focus on creation of zines 

Historically, zines were often used to circumnavigate conventional methods of publishing in an effort to disrupt its capitalist and exclusive structures. These self-published works have also been used by marginalized groups as a platform to foster their voices through art.

Sage Perrott of East Tennessee State University’s Department of Art and Design will discuss the use of zines in her own personal research and teaching in “Zines! Zines! Zines!” on Wednesday, March 11, at noon in the Reece Museum. This free public talk is part of the “Women on Wednesdays” lecture series sponsored by ETSU’s Women’s Studies Program.

Perrott, also known as Haypeep, is a printmaker and educator originally from West Virginia. Her artwork features unique, ghostlike creatures situated in cramped, often humorous circumstances. According to Perrott, the juxtaposition of playful characters with political subjects highlights the accessibility of zines versus other forms of print media.

Her talk will demonstrate some of the many ways in which zines can be used for educational purposes, and will include a short, hands-on demonstration for the audience to gain a better understanding of the printmaking and zine creation process.

Perrott completed her master of fine arts degree in printmaking from Ohio University in 2013 and is currently an assistant professor in Art and Design at ETSU. Her prints, drawings and zines have found their way into the hands of people all over the United States and around the world. Her most recent exhibition, “Fool’s Errand,” was on display at Tipton Gallery in Johnson City.

The “Women on Wednesdays” series is designed to raise awareness about the research, scholarship and community engagement conducted by women at ETSU; to provide a venue where women on campus and in the community can discuss and support each other’s work; and to give students an opportunity to meet faculty who could become mentors for their studies.

For more information, call Dr. Phyllis Thompson, director of Women’s Studies, at 423-439-4125. For disability accommodations, call the ETSU Office of Disability Services at 423-439-8346.