X Ambassadors to Headline ETSU’s SGA Spring Major Concert

The X Ambassadors, an alt-rock band based in Ithaca, New York, will headline East Tennessee State University’s Student Government Association Spring Major Concert on Thursday,

April 30, at 7:30 p.m. at Freedom Hall Civic Center.

Known for their darkly anthemic, electronic-leaning pop sound, the X Ambassadors first gained buzz with their 2013 EP, “Love Songs Drug Songs,” featuring the single “Unconsolable.” They earned widespread attention after hitting the top 10 with their debut

full-length “VHS” in 2015, which reached No. 7 on the Billboard 200 and included the hit singles “Renegades” and “Unsteady.”

In 2016, the X Ambassadors were featured on the Knocks track “Comfortable” and on the double-platinum “Sucker for Pain,” an all-star collaborative effort for the “Suicide Squad” soundtrack that included such artists as Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, Imagine Dragons, Logic and

Ty Dolla $ign.

“Orion,” the most recent full-length album by the X Ambassadors, includes the singles “Boom,” “Hey Child,” “Hold You Down” and “Confidence” featuring K. Flay.

Opening the concert for the X Ambassadors will be Marc E. Bassy, a San Francisco-born singer-songwriter who performs a blend of pop and R&B. His hit singles include “Morning” and “You and Me,” featuring rapper and fellow Bay Area native G-Easy. Bassy, who comes from a family of business owners, is also the founder of his own independent music label, New Gold Medal Records.

ETSU student and guest tickets will go on sale Monday, March 23. Through April 30, students may receive one free ticket with ID and purchase up to four guest tickets for $15 each. From April 6-30, ETSU employees may purchase up to four tickets for $15 each.

Student and employee ticket sales will take place at the D.P. Culp Student Center Information Services Desk on the first floor.

Advance public tickets are $25 each and will be available online only from April 13-29 at www.etsu.edu/concerts. Any tickets still available will be sold the day of the show at the Freedom Hall box office for $30.

For more information, call Student Activities and Organizations at

423-439-6633 or email SAO@etsu.edu. For disability accommodations, call the ETSU Office of Disability Services at 423-439-8346 by April 16.