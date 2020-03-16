LampLight Theatre Presents: “More Than Just a Man: An  Easter Passion Spectacular”

Experience the Easter story

like you never have before in LampLight Theatre’s More Than Just a

Man: An Easter Passion Spectacular. When three young shepherds follow

a star and encounter baby Jesus, their lives are changed forever.

Follow them on their journey as they cross paths with Jesus over

decades– ending with the Crucifixion and a hope that was more than

anyone could’ve fathomed.

This is the first Easter show that LampLight ever produced. In

honor of our fifteenth anniversary, we are bringing it to our

Kingsport stage for the first time. We are so excited to perform this

revamped LampLight classic and share it with new audiences this year.

More Than Just a Man will be presented every weekend beginning

on Friday, March 27 through Sunday, April 19. Shows are on Friday and

Saturday nights at 7 p.m., Saturday matinees at 2 p.m. and Sunday

matinees at 3 p.m. Admission is $12 for adults and $7 for students.

Children 5 and under are free.

We do expect this show to have full houses, so reserving tickets in

advance is encouraged to ensure your party will be seated together.

To make reservations, call (423) 343-1766 or visit

www.lamplighttheatre.com. LampLight Theatre is located at 140 Broad

Street, Kingsport, TN 37660.