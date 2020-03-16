LampLight Theatre Presents: “More Than Just a Man: An  Easter Passion Spectacular”

Experience the Easter story
like you never have before in LampLight Theatre’s More Than Just a
Man: An Easter Passion Spectacular. When three young shepherds follow
a star and encounter baby Jesus, their lives are changed forever.
Follow them on their journey as they cross paths with Jesus over
decades– ending with the Crucifixion and a hope that was more than
anyone could’ve fathomed.
This is the first Easter show that LampLight ever produced. In
honor of our fifteenth anniversary, we are bringing it to our
Kingsport stage for the first time. We are so excited to perform this
revamped LampLight classic and share it with new audiences this year.
More Than Just a Man will be presented every weekend beginning
on Friday, March 27 through Sunday, April 19. Shows are on Friday and
Saturday nights at 7 p.m., Saturday matinees at 2 p.m. and Sunday
matinees at 3 p.m. Admission is $12 for adults and $7 for students.
Children 5 and under are free.
We do expect this show to have full houses, so reserving tickets in
advance is encouraged to ensure your party will be seated together.
To make reservations, call (423) 343-1766 or visit
www.lamplighttheatre.com. LampLight Theatre is located at 140 Broad
Street, Kingsport, TN 37660.