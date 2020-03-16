Spring Train Excursion

Due to high demand and a quick sell out for our March 28 train excursion trip, we have decided to add another Spring Excursion to our schedule to give everyone a chance to ride a train through the beautiful Smoky Mountains

.On Saturday, May 16th, 2020, the Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society and Museum will sponsor its Spring Excursion – a ride on the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad through the majestic mountains and beautiful countryside of western North Carolina from Dillsboro through Bryson City and the Nantahala Gorge. This trip will cover all the completed operating trackage of the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad.

The track follows the route of the former Southern Railway’s Murphy Branch Line, established in 1891, with its five percent grade and many bridges. Much of the route hugs the banks of the Tuckasegee, Little Tennessee, and Nantahala Rivers.

It crosses Fontana Lake on a trestle spanning 780 feet 100 feet above the lake.

The Great Smoky Mountains Railroad has become a favorite of film producers over the years. The train wreck scene in the 1993 movie, The Fugitive, starring Harrison Ford and Tommy Lee Jones, was filmed in Dillsboro along the Great Smoky Mountain Railroad. [The wreckage of the set can still be viewed on the outbound train from Dillsboro.] The railroad was used in the filming of the 1996 comedy, My Fellow Americans, starring Jack Lemmon and James Gardner, when they stumble onto a charter train full of UNC-Chapel Hill fans headed for the NCAA Final Four. Train scenes in the 1998 movie, Forces of Nature, starring Ben Affleck and Sandra Bullock, also were filmed on the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad.

The excursion will depart Johnson City, TN, by motor coach at 8:15 am from the parking lot of Liberty Bell Middle School. There will be a passenger pick-up at 9:00 am in the Asheville/Weaverville area for passengers who find that location more convenient. Passengers may also choose to drive on their own to Dillsboro.

Upon arriving in Dillsboro, passengers will have time to see the Jarrett House, a hotel landmark built in 1884, and visit shops along with visiting restaurant before boarding the excursion train at 1:00 pm for the 4.5-hour trip. As the train leaves Dillsboro, passengers will see the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad shops and the filming location of The Fugitive. The track follows along the Tuckasegee River and travels through the famous Cowee Tunnel on its way to Bryson City. Rising to Fontana Lake it follows the Little Tennessee River, crosses the Fontana Lake Trestle, passes the Nantahala Outdoor Center, and enters the breathtaking Nantahala Gorge, following the shore line of the exciting Nantahala River. [Video clip online at http://www.wataugavalleynrhs.org/]

Upon reaching the end of the line, the train will return to the Nantahala Outdoor Center. Passengers will board buses for the return trip. Expected arrival times are Dillsboro at 5:50 pm, Weaverville at 7:15 pm, and Johnson City at 8:00 pm.

Tickets and pre-purchased meals may be ordered only online by credit card at www.wataugavalleynrhs.org/.

Click on the EXCURSIONS link

Questions about the trip? Go to

www.wataugavalleynrhs.org, or email wataugavalley@gmail.com