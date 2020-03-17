BORTZ GRAPHIX PLUS: YOU DREAM IT, WE CREATE IT!

Bortz Graphix Plus is a fast growing, innovative graphics business owned and operated by Gary Bortz. With over twentyfive years in the commercial art industry, Bortz Graphix Plus offers competitive pricing for the best quality signs and graphics in the area. Almost any type of graphic need can be handled. Bortz Graphix Plus can do signs, banners, logos, screen printing, custom airbrushing, hand painted murals, and glass etching. They can also do anything from a pencil portrait of your Aunt Myrtle to a canvas painting of her dog Rufus.
Need a banner for your home
or business?…… Bortz has it covered.
Signs, signs, everywhere a sign from Bortz Graphix Plus. Real estate signs, political signs, lighted sign panels, or custom vehicle wraps and lettering.
Directions to an engagement party? Done!
Signs that say “Welcome Home Grad?” Done!
Announcing the arrival of that baby boy or girl? Simple, easy and done!
Need custom printed T-shirts for your church group, band, school fundraiser, o’r athletic team? Bortz Graphix Plus has that covered too!
From the commercial and professional to something with a personal touch, Bortz Graphix Plus is the top choice for the graphic work you need to be done at a great price.
No matter how small or how big the need is, Bortz Graphix Plus is waiting to create something for you, give them a call today : (423) 863-4561
Need a banner for your home
or business?…… Bortz has it covered.
Signs, signs, everywhere a sign from Bortz Graphix Plus. Real estate signs, political signs, lighted sign panels, or custom vehicle wraps and lettering.
Directions to an engagement party? Done!
Signs that say “Welcome Home Grad?” Done!
Announcing the arrival of that baby boy or girl? Simple, easy and done!
Need custom printed T-shirts for your church group, band, school fundraiser, o’r athletic team? Bortz Graphix Plus has that covered too!
From the commercial and professional to something with a personal touch, Bortz Graphix Plus is the top choice for the graphic work you need to be done at a great price.
No matter how small or how big the need is, Bortz Graphix Plus is waiting to create something for you, give them a call today : (423) 863-4561