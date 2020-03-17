Market Innovations: Your By-Local-For-Local Marketing Solution

Market Innovations was established in 2014 on a dream. Owner Kimberly Santucci had a vision of publishing a home resource guide for the Tri-Cities, and that vision came to life when the first issue of Tri-Cities Living Magazine hit the stands in August of that year. The magazine is published quarterly and has grown into a great publication over the past five years.

Kimberly is passionate about helping businesses grow, and when she saw that her clients were in need of a reasonable and reliable source for marketing services beyond print advertising, she formed a full-service marketing agency, equipped with experts to assist business owners reach customers with multiple touchpoints. Their services include branding, print design, website development, SEO, digital advertising, and social media marketing.

In 2018, Market Innovations took a leap of faith and purchased one of the oldest publications in the Tri-Cities. Kimberly says the Loafer has been a great fit for them and she feels it’s an honor to keep such an amazing publication going strong.

In January of last year, Marketing Innovations saw yet another exciting advancement as they launched their Asheville division, Blue Ridge Media Group. Kimberly attributes the success of her company to the skillful team she’s cultivated, the loyal readers of their publications, and every advertiser who’s helped them grow.

If you are interested in affordable solutions to reach your target audience, get your business noticed, and grow your customer base, give Market Innovations a call for more information on their marketing and advertising services at (423) 726 – 2241. Or visit them online at marketinnovationsjc.com

