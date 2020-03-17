The Salt Oasis Kingsport: Our goal is to bring relief, relaxation and healing to our community.

The Salt Oasis Kingsport opened in May of 2018 after extensive research into the healing powers of salt and light therapies. The dream was created when owner, Anita, began to explore alternative and more natural methods to combat her allergy and sinus issues. As a result, she discovered Salt Therapy and began studying just how it could help with such ailments. Fascinated with the alternative concept, Anita visited many salt rooms and caves around the eastern part of the country. It was then, after experiencing relief from her allergies, that Anita with the help of her daughter-in-law, Savanna, decided to bring this innovative therapy to the Tri-Cities.
The ultimate goal of The Salt Oasis Kingsport is to provide our community relief, relaxation and healing through natural salt and light therapies. The Salt Oasis Kingsport also offers Infrared Light Therapy, Infrared Sauna with Chromotherapy and Esthetic services. Upon walking in to The Salt Oasis Kingsport, you will experience the salt gallery filled with many unique salt lamps and health products available for purchase. Those looking for a heavier detox may enjoy an Ionic Foot Detox complete with a salt foot scrub. The ladies at The Salt Oasis Kingsport are delighted to offer esthetic services with an innovative esthetician who provides cutting edge natural, paraben-free products and services.
As a new, innovative business, The Salt Oasis Kingsport has supported customers and clients with effective ways to manage not only their sinuses and allergies, but many other health concerns. The most impressive thing about The Salt Oasis Kingsport is the ability of their noninvasive services to truly make a difference in clients health and well-being. Clients have experienced less pain, better range of motion overall, less reliance of some medications, better sleep, better breathing and lung capacity and some have even been able to avoid surgery due to healing of broken bones and tendons through Infrared Light Therapy. The ladies find their business very rewarding by helping clients experience relief and possibly even healing for many ailments
through affordable, natural and consistent treatments.
(It is important to note that The Salt Oasis Kingsport does not treat nor diagnose any person and we do not recommend discontinuing any medications without consulting your physician. The Salt Oasis Kingsport is a complementary service to your health and wellness practice.)
In May of this year, The Salt Oasis Kingsport will be celebrating two years in business with great success. In late 2019 the one-of-a-kind salt therapy spa was awarded the Kingsport Offices of Small Business and Entrepreneurship’s (KOSBE’s) New Business Excellence Award. It is important that The Salt Oasis Kingsport promotes a positive, relaxed and healing environment for both staff and clients by embracing loving energy that extends into our community. Devoted to working with Veterans, The Salt Oasis Kingsport has been involved in TC-MAC since opening. You can find The Salt Oasis Kingsport involved with many other charities throughout the Tri-Cities including school programs and senior centers. “As a small business we are focused on giving back to our community because they give us so much and we are grateful for that.”
