Emory & Henry College Moving to Online Learning for Remainder of Semester

Emory & Henry College announced Monday that it would fully move to online learning after the extended spring break over concerns of the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19. The College will start online learning on March 30 for the remainder of the spring 2020 semester.

“We thought it was important to make this decision now to address any issues that our faculty, staff, and students might have during this unprecedented time,” said Emory & Henry College President John Wells. “This week, we are hosting training with the faculty and staff to prepare them for this alternate mode of delivering courses. We are doing our diligence to ensure that we deliver our education in a way that meets the needs of each student.”

In light of current guidance from the CDC, restrictions on large gatherings, and the College’s focus on health and safety, Emory & Henry has postponed the Commencement Ceremony scheduled for May 9.

“We are dedicated to providing our amazing graduates an Emory & Henry Commencement ceremony to honor their tremendous achievement of graduation,” said Wells. “We are continuing to watch how the national and global situations evolve, and we hope to make decisions regarding when and how commencement will occur in the coming weeks.”

At this time, there are no confirmed cases on the Emory & Henry campus.