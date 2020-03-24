March 23 City of Johnson City COVID-19 update

City Hall is closed to the public until further notice as of noon today (Monday, March 23). Citizens should conduct City business by phone, email or through the use of online services available on the City’s website, www.johnsoncitytn.org.

Taxes and Utility Payments

Customers are encouraged to utilize online and autodraft options to make payments on property taxes and utility bills. More information about online payments can be found at www.johnsoncitytn.org/payments. Additionally, payments can be made by phone. To pay utility bills by phone, please call 877-768-5046. To pay property taxes by phone, please call 877-768-5048.

Individuals who must make in-person tax and utility payments are encouraged to utilize the drive-thru service at 106 Gray Commons Circle in Gray (Fire Station 8). Collections clerks will be available from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays to accept tax and utility payments and applications for business licenses. A temporary external window has been installed at City Hall to accept payments and the night depository located on the Main Street side of City Hall also remains available.

New Water and Sewer Services customers should call 423-461-1640 to sign up for service with a credit card.

Development Services Applications

All building, trades, sign permits and planning applications should be applied for online through the CityView Portal, https://jc-cityviewweb.johnsoncitytn.org/CityViewPortal/. Online applications are preferred but a drop box will be placed in the vestibule of the Development Services lobby for those who need to supply physical documents to employees. Individuals who need to make cash payments for permits should utilize the drive-thru service at 106 Gray Commons Circle in Gray (Fire Station 8) or the temporary external window located at the front of City Hall.

For questions related to the CityView, please contact Adrienne Brown at 423-434-5845 or abrown@johnsoncitytn.org. For the Planning Division, contact Nicole Lawrence at 423-434-6074 or nlawrence@johnsoncitytn.org.

Police Department Records

Information normally available in person at the Police Records Unit located inside City Hall can be obtained through other methods. Individuals may call 423-434-6160 and select option 2 or send an email to JCPDRecords@johnsnoncitytn.org. Documents intended for the records unit or municipal court can be photographed or scanned and attached to the email.

Fines may be paid at https://www.paymyfineonline.com/ or by mailing a check or money order to Police Records, P.O. Box 2150, Johnson City, TN 37605. Court cases are automatically being reset while the closure order is in effect. New dates will be available on the website or by calling Police Records.

Traffic crash reports are available at http://www.crashdocs.org five to seven days following the incident.